Google’s Project Loon creates UFO scare over Texas

MYSTERY WIRE (AUSTIN, TX – KXAN) — Saturday morning took a strange turn for many in Texas as they looked up and saw a UFO. Mystery Wire will add the qualifier that a UFO is any object the observer cannot identify.

Several eagle-eyed KXAN viewers called their local news station after they spotted three mysterious white objects high in the sky above central Texas.

But it turns out these are not mysterious craft after all. The objects in this case were balloons that are part of Project Loon, a Google-operated initiative that provides internet access to rural areas.

Google does this by sending a network of balloons into the stratosphere that then send internet access down to remote areas of Earth.

According to a flight tracking website, six balloons were floating about 50,000 feet in the air above Texas on Saturday.

Six balloons are floating about 50,000 feet above Texas on Saturday (Picture: https://tar1090.adsbexchange.com/)

The balloons send an internet signal down to communities in need (Picture: YouTube/Loon)

By 10:30 a.m., three balloons were flying west of San Marcos in the Wimberley area, two were near Gonzales, and one was over Boerne near San Antonio.

Earlier, they were seen in Leander before they floated south, over west Austin.

Project Loon balloons have been spotted across the country in recent weeks, including in Colorado, Nebraska and Virginia.

This video explains how Loon works: