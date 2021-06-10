Helping people remember an alien abduction

MYSTERY WIRE (Laughlin, Nev.) – UFOs, aliens, paranormal locations, and much more are featured at this year’s UFO Mega Conference in the southern Nevada town of Laughlin.

The annual gathering of true believers and the curious is being held in person this week at the Aquarius Hotel and Casino and runs through the weekend.

Over six days, more than 35 speakers will regale the attendees with out of this world stories and theories about the recent videos of UFOs leaked from the Navy and other UFO or alien events going back through human history.

There are also esteemed experts in the UFOlogy field from people who have been researching the phenomenon for decades to others who have traveled the world to find truths.

One woman who has spent more than 20 years helping people remember their alien abduction experiences by using hypnotic regression therapy.

“Sometimes people go through parts of the experience that they’re not happy about at all,” psychotherapist and alien abduction regression therapist Barbara Lamb said. “They might find themselves lying on a cold hard table in a different environment, not in their room. And they seem to be having some kind of medical examination going on.”

To some people, the regression therapy to remember their abduction can be a traumatic journey back in time. “Many other people or some of the same people, on different occasions, are lying on a table. But they’re being healed, helped and healed of something, some physical condition that they have,” according to Lamb.

Lamb also conducts hypnotic regression therapy on children, with parent’s permission. Using her years of experience hearing the children’s stories, she and illustrator Mary Edwards wrote a children’s book called “Kids’ Adventures With E.T. Friends in Space : Stories of Friendship and Learning Between Human Kids and Extraterrestrials.”

Lamb claims children’s experiences are often interpreted as the child having an imaginary friend.

Below you can read the transcript of the complete interview with Barbara Lamb (video at top of story).

Barbara Lamb

Well, being a hypnotherapist is very interesting because there are many, many applications of doing that work. And I have been specializing in doing regression therapy, hypnotic regression therapy. And within that work, I have mostly, since 1991, I’ve been regressing people to the details of their extraterrestrial encounters. I’ve also done a lot of past life regressions, as well, and regressions for other purposes. But since 1991, I have been working with 2,040 or 2,050 people who’ve all wanted to know, have they had extraterrestrial encounters, when they have had lots of clues that they have had them. And then also, many people have come to me knowing that they’ve had encounters with these beings. And usually, in any encounter with an extra terrestrial, the person is only aware of the first minute or so or very few minutes of the experience, and then they are what we call switched off. And that means that they’re just made to be not conscious of the rest of the experience. So the wonderful thing is that with the regression work, the subconscious part of the mind, which has recorded everything, even whatever the person was not consciously aware of, the subconscious part of the mind in the regression will yield that information. So in other words, if a person wants to remember an ET experience, we start at the beginning, with the clues that they had, that an experience like that was beginning. And then we go right through moment by moment by moment, as if a person is reliving it, rather than looking back at it, it’s much more effective if they can have the sense of reliving the experience. And they keep reliving the experience beyond what they had consciously known about. So we’ll go through the whole encounter, which might have taken an hour, hour and a half, two hours, depending on the situation, and right back to where they are returned, and go on with the rest of their night of sleep or the rest of their day, if it was a daytime encounter. And then they really know what happened. And their purpose for finding out really is so that the person can validate what they thought might have happened. And also for them to integrate the new material, the new realizations, and that’s very good for mental health, and psychological well being. So then they can deal with the experience better. So many, many people have carried these little bits and pieces and hints of the beginning of an experience. They may have carried that for 10 years, 20 years, 30, 40, 50, 60 years. And finally, they’ve wondered all these years, about what really happened, was there more to that than what I was aware. And so finally, they find out what the whole experience was. And then that’s just better for them. They can sort of process it, they can talk about it, they can remember it. Basically work it through, which is a very great help for people.



Duncan Phenix

What kind of indications have people told you that, you know, like you said that you start the beginning where they might have an inclination that something happened? What would be an example of that? If I’m just sitting here going huh? What have you heard?



Barbara Lamb

Oh, yes, well, many, many times what I’ve heard is that a person would be in bed at night sound asleep. And for some reason, waking up wondering why they’re waking up. And very typically, they will see a light, a bright light outside the window that they’ve never seen any other night. Or they’ll see a light coming in the window. Or they will see orbs of light, or little sparkles of light, sort of circling around in the room, or the room might even be full of bright light. And they know that there was nobody there to turn on a lamp and the lamp isn’t that bright anyway. Or they’ll wake up and they’ll just sense that somebody is there in the room. And they’ll look around, and then they will see that there is somebody, typically one or three beings. So they will notice that they’re not people there, but they are upright beings of some sort. They might be short beings, or medium tall, or tall beings, or a combination of different size beings. And I always, when conducting the regression, ask them to take a good look at those beings and describe them in as much detail as they can. Then of course, I ask what seems to be happening. And the person very typically, at that point, after a few moments, is not able to move, they feel paralyzed. And also they realize that they can’t call out. So even if somebody is sleeping in the bed, next to that person, that other person seems to be totally zonked out. We call that again being switched off. And so the person can’t call out, can’t move, try to wake up the person. And the person seems to be really deeply asleep. That person is not being harmed, but is just totally made to be completely not aware that all of this is happening.



Duncan Phenix

During the sessions, where you have people recounting what’s happening, is it ever traumatic for them to do this, or to find that it’s mostly a pleasant experience?



Barbara Lamb

Well, the experiences vary tremendously. Sometimes people go through parts of the experience that they’re not happy about at all, they might find themselves lying on a cold hard table in a different environment, not in their room. And they seem to be having some kind of medical examination going on. Very frequently, they realize they don’t have clothes on. And so the beings who were usually standing around that table of various types of beings, they might be taking skin samples, or poking or probing or testing something, or doing gynecological work, or genital work with a male. And so some of them seem to be very busily involved in a hybridization program, taking eggs from the women and sperm from the men. However, many other people or some of the same people, on different occasions, are lying on a table. But they’re being healed, helped and healed of something, some physical condition that they have. Even a very serious condition like terminal cancer, people have been healed. Usually by light being used in some sort of way by the beings. So among all the people I’ve worked with, there are many procedures that have been noticed in this work. Sometimes there’s a proctological testing, which of course nobody likes at all, but some of my clients have been told by the beings that that particular examination is more helpful to them, determining what the functioning of all the systems of the body. And therefore, it’s more helpful for the person. Because if they detect, from this test that there’s a problem with the liver or the kidneys or whatever, they will either then heal that condition, or they will tell the person, when you go home, go to your doctor, and have that organ of your body checked, we have detected that there’s something wrong with that, Oregon. So what seems to be very unpleasant, sometimes for people, turns out to be very very helpful in many many cases, and even life saving, in some cases. So some of the beings are very involved in doing that sort of thing. It would be the equivalent of our scientists, or our doctors. Some of them seem to really want to know about the workings, the physiological workings of human beings. They want to know about our species, just like we study other species here on Earth, various types of species. So some of them seem to be more scientifically bound in that way. And some of them seem to be really benevolent beings, that if they know that there’s something amiss, medically with the person who’s there, they will do everything they can to warn the person or fix that problem themselves. So there are many, many cases of people being healed by extraterrestrials. In these encounters, I also know that there are many people who are healed right at home, in their own beds, I know a number of cases like that. And I’ve known of people who’ve been totally exhausted, and mentally frazzled, just a really bad time in life. And then, maybe in their living room, or their bedroom, or their easy chair, the beings will come and do some healing work, sending energy to the person or healing them with light. And then the person feels really renewed and reinvigorated and goes on much more healthfully with life. So there are a lot of good things that happen. For many of these beings. Even though, understandably, the beings are very frightening, at first, until the person realizes, wow, they’re really helping me. Or they’re teaching me. In many cases, the beings will teach the person wonderful skills, like how to heal other people, when they go back home again, or how to heal animals. Or they’ll really stimulate them in developing psychic abilities, a whole range of psychic abilities, or they will establish a channeling relationship, so that the person back home can receive lots of information from them. And it’s always new information. It’s very helpful. And the beings, so many of them know an incredible amount about us, and about what’s going on on earth. And they know a lot about the ecological problems such as climate change problems and pollution and nuclear armaments and capabilities that we have, and they’re very concerned about planet Earth continuing, they can see that we are slowly but definitely ruining this beautiful planet. And a lot of them are full of concern about that and a warning people who may take you know, go home and work for climate change, go home and work for reducing pollution, you know, go home for, you know, farming and sustainable ways that are healthy for people and so they give a lot of advice and suggestions for the betterment of humanity and the betterment of Earth. So I would like to mention that one of my great interests in this whole field is about children, children who have extra terrestrial experiences. And most people who have experiences with extraterrestrials, it turns out, have begun those experiences when they were children, or even when they were infants. So another wonderful woman, Mary Edwards, and I have combined together to create a book for children, “Kids’ Adventures With E.T. Friends in Space.” So this is a book of pictures of various kinds, we have 18 different scenarios of different things that children actually, for real, experience. Some children. It is estimated that there are millions of people in the world who have been having these extraterrestrial encounters. And of course, among those millions are a few million children. But children typically have no one to talk to about the visitors who come and take them away. And very often, if they tell a parent or another adult, that these things have happened, the parent will say, Oh, you have such an imagination, or it must have been a dream, or it must be your imaginary friend. And so very often children, for many many years, will harbor the memories that they had visitors in their room, or strange lights are, were taken out through the wall of peculiar experiences like that. And they have different reactions due to those experiences. Some children, the fortunate ones, think of these beings as their friends, oh, my little friends came, or some of them think of them as more strange. And, as I say, the monsters came last night. And very frequently, children will report that the being, my friend, or the monster, or whatever came out of the closet, again. And even adults sometimes report that the beings seem to come out of the closet, we don’t really know what that’s about. Or sometimes they’ll see them come in through the window, or just simply be there magically in the room without knowing how they came in. So it’s a great mystery, usually to people who experience these things. And again, the more that people can know what has happened to them, the better off they really are. And these experiences can begin anywhere. They can begin when a person’s walking along a sidewalk or walking along a beach or having a picnic on a field or anywhere outdoors. They can even be in a crowd of people. I know of one moment when a college student was in a home, having a party with people. And so they were drinking beer and they were smoking cigarettes and suddenly, the front door opened, because a UFO had landed in the field across the street. The front door opened and three extraterrestrial beings came in. And immediately everyone in that group of people at the party were sort of frozen, that is sort of stopped, paused. Whether they were about to extinguish a cigarette or pick up a glass of beer, or whatever they were doing or just in the middle of a conversation. So everyone sort of went still and not conscious. And this college girl was taken out by the beings, put on the UFO, and an hour and a half or so later, she was returned through the front door. back into the chair she had been sitting in and the beings left and everybody kind of came to, put the beer glass down or picked up the cigarette or whatever they had been doing when the experience began. And they knew nothing about it. All they noticed was that there was missing time, an hour and a half while all of this was going on. And I’ve known of a number of cases, even in big office rooms, full of people where these encounters have happened for one person, and everyone else is just paused or switched off, for the duration of that encounter.



Duncan Phenix

So real quick and we’ll wrap this up. Take us back. What got you into this field? Have you had an experience? Okay. You know, from whether it was five years ago, or 50 years ago, what led you down this path to help people this way?



Barbara Lamb

Well, in the mid 1980s, I was taking five years of training to be a past life regression therapist. And at the end of that training, 1988, the woman training us said to our group of trainees, those of you who are doing regression work, need to know that it could happen, that sometime someone will come to you with a complaint of being very confused, baffled, even traumatize in some cases, because unusual beings who are not human, who don’t seem to be from the earth at all, have come to them and taken them away for a while. And they are totally confused about what’s happened to them what what that was all about. And so they might come for regression work to find out the details. So that was in 1988. And it took me three years to try to find verify verification, for these kinds of visits actually happening. abductions was the word that was used mostly extraterrestrial abductions, or alien abductions. And also, I really hadn’t thought that UFOs real up to that time. And I wanted to find out if people really were seeing these graphs. So after three years, I gathered a lot of reports and evidence that this was real. And one day, I decided, yeah, I could handle this, if anybody ever came for this reason. And two hours later, I met a person who asked me to work with her daughter, she was my first experiencer client. And that work was very, very successful, and bring out the details and facilitated her changing from being full of dread, terror, trauma, to actually feeling privileged and proud to be chosen by these beings, quite a variety of beings on different occasions, who were coming and taking her away. And she had been healed twice, by the beings. One time I have a very severe ear infection, they came healed her right in her bed, in her own home. at another time, she was running across a field, away from a blue beam of light from a silver craft up above. And, and the blue beam healed the chronic back pain that she had had for two or three years. And so that and other incidents, made her feel, you know, this is a really special, I’m actually fortunate to be having these experiences. So many, many people come with that sort of fear, and dread and confusion and trauma. And then my experience of working with people is that even after one regression, where they really know what the whole experience was, and so frequently that there were really some good aspects in that experience, which they never would have guessed about. Yeah, that it really makes a difference. And, and they can integrate it and work with adapt to it, and their lives are better.



Duncan Phenix

That’s great.



Barbara Lamb

Yeah. So it’s really work that I say it’s well worthwhile. I feel extremely privileged that people come to me and get help in this particular way.