Hollywood and TV approaching UFO topic with more realism

MYSTERY WIRE — The “newfound legitimacy” of ufology is happening all around us.

The US military, the movies and Joe Six-pack are no longer treating the subject of UFOs as a joke. That’s thanks largely to the 2017 New York Times stories about the “Tic Tac” UFO and the government-funded research program to identify possible threats.

The subject has been simmering for a couple of years now, and we’re starting to see more cinematic and TV efforts to tell stories to a more receptive audience. Movies about aliens and UFOs have always been popular, but this is different.

Robbie Graham, a media critic and author of “Silver Screen Saucers: Sorting Fact from Fantasy in Hollywood’s UFO Movies,” told Vice:

It does seem that ufology is not quite as dorky as it once was, thanks to an influx over the past several years of relatively young and trendy researchers who have been drawn to the subject through its newfound legitimacy. Ufology was once an old person’s game; now it’s a young person’s game.

“Project Blue Book” is one of the most visible mainstream programs on TV, in its second season on The History Channel and building an audience. Star Aidan Quinn of “Game of Thrones” fame has been interviewed about the show’s appeal by several publications including Forbes and Motherboard.

Graham says of UFOs, “They’re hot property in TV land right now, and everybody wants to stake a claim.”

But Graham cuts newcomers no slack, and portrayals that make ufologists look more like storm chasers don’t sit well with him.