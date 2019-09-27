I-Team: Fmr. Commander Dave Fravor says military pilots had ongoing encounters with UFOs

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article originally appeared on May 19, 2019, on KLAS TV in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A former Navy fighter pilot confirms that there have been dozens of recent intrusions of America by highly sophisticated, unknown crafts. Former Commander Dave Fravor, the same pilot who has a close encounter in 2004 with the so-called Tic Tac UFO off the coast of Southern California, told an audience in McMinnville Oregon, that he has since spoken with many military pilots who have reported ongoing encounters with unknown craft along the East Coast, from Virginia to Florida.

Videos of UFO incidents from 2015 were even released by the Pentagon.

EXCLUSIVE: I-Team confirms Pentagon did release UFO videos

Two videos of UFO incidents from 2015 were even eleased by the Pentagon. The I-Team participated in the event with Fravor. Videos of the full interview with Commander Fravor will be posted on social media in the next few days.

In the meantime, here is an excerpt from Fravor’s on-stage interview with I-Team Chief Reporter George Knapp.