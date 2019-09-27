Mystery metal studied in Las Vegas

Editor’s note: This article was originally published on 8NewsNow.com on Feb. 20, 2018.

When it comes to UFO stories, all roads lead to Las Vegas, right?

Recent revelations about a secret Pentagon study of UFOs raised many questions, including this one — do government scientists have a piece of a flying saucer? According to a New York Times story, scientists in southern Nevada had a chance to study a piece of mystery metal which had some unusual properties.

When Nevada Senator Harry Reid and a few colleagues quietly found the funding back in 2007 for a serious Pentagon study of unknown aerial intruders, otherwise known as UFOs, one goal was to move the subject beyond the long shadow of the so-called Roswell crash, the controversial tale about a mysterious object that crashed in New Mexico in 1947.

“If you’re here to find out where the little men from New Mexico at the end of World War II, are stored in some vault some place, you want to spend time talking about flying saucers that took people some place, I’m not into that,” former Sen. Harry Reid said.

When the New York Times broke the story in December, and an organization called To The Stars released Pentagon videos of encounters with unknown craft, a separate line of inquiry was also unleashed. Was there, as the Times reported, a piece of metal or material that could not be identified by scientists?

For three years, a private organization named BAASS (Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Space Studies), headquartered at Bigelow Aerospace in North Las Vegas, collected and analyzed UFO files and data on behalf of the defense intelligence agency, DIA.

Company founder Robert Bigelow built special secure facilities inside his plant to house the program, its files, and according to news reports, a piece of unknown material, reportedly a compound with special properties. Senator Reid, for one, said he is unaware of any such exotic materials.

“I don’t know anything about exotic materials but (there’s been) a lot of talk about it.”

The subject isn’t new in UFO circles. The properties of supposedly recovered mystery metals have been debated online for years. Rock star turned UFO investigator Tom DeLonge speculated last year about possible anti-gravity effects of one alloy. Nick Pope, a former official with the British Ministry of Defense study of UFOs said he believes such material does exist. But what about the point man for the Pentagon’s UFO program?

“So, now we can theoretically warp space time in a way that we can go from A to B a little faster,” said Luis Elizondo.

I-Team Reporter George Knapp: “Do we need special materials?”

Luis Elizondo: “Well, special materials are important no matter what you do. On a car, you might want titanium. Everything requires special materials.”

Elizondo is the person most directly responsible for the public release of the now ubiquitous videos, the so called gimbal UFO and the Tic Tac encounter. He thinks these craft are able to bend space and time with a technology beyond anything known on earth. But, is the technology dependent on mystery metal, and did the U.S. have a piece of it at the Bigelow plant?

“Sadly, I can’t discuss that. You would have to ask the U.S. government. But I’ve said before, when you are collecting special data, there are always tell-tale signs on how something works by its signature,” Elizonda said.

Some who read the story speculated that the material contains an unknown element. Not true, say those who worked on the program, but multiple sources have confirmed to us that there was a weird piece of something at the Bigelow plant.

Physicist Dr. Hal Puthoff was one of the chief scientists for the BAASS study. He confirmed last month that he had a look at “unusual material” that was “very complex.” Puthoff implied that it was engineered by unknown means, layered, he says, in ways that produced unusual characteristics. But that’s as far as he would go.

Pentagon UFO Study Jan. 28, 2018, Coast to Coast hosted by George Knapp

Detailed proof that crashes had happened would be so highly classified piece of data. There has been one leaked document — how it got leaked, I’ll never know — which is out there, that talks about some crashes, that we were able to verify … it was a real document. My opinion is there are probably at least materials. Now, it wouldn’t necessarily have to be crash of an entire craft, but it could be a piece blown off, whatever, by a lightning strike or a missile or whatever. So I am not surprised to find out that there’s discussion of material being available. We’ve had an opportunity to look at some unusual material, and I think that is a big area that will become more significant as time goes on. And the interesting thing about it was that I couldn’t figure out a very complex material. When you talk to people that are doing this kind of research … [we know about] all the elements on the periodic table, so you are not finding some new element that you didn’t realize is on the periodic table. No, it’s more like putting together layers of various kinds of materials that you wouldn’t expect to be able to be layered, and the result at the end of the day is that it has certain unusual characteristics that you wouldn’t have predicted in advance, so that is the kind of thing that, to a physicist, is the most interesting. Dr. Hal Puthoff

Elizondo gave one other tantalizing clue.

“You may call it material or meta-material but if something is left behind or recovered or retrieved, you’d want to study it just like at a crime scene,” he said.

No one would say on the record how the piece of material was obtained, or where it was taken once the Las Vegas study ended back in 2012.