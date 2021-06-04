Intelligence officials say UFOs are not U.S. tech., New York Times reports

MYSTERY WIRE — U.S. intelligence agencies have studied more than 120 UFO / UAP incidents over the last 20 years and have now ruled out the phenomenon being part of any military or other American government technology.

This finding is being reported by the New York Times citing senior administration officials who have been briefed on a classified UFO report requested by Congress. An unclassified version of the report from U.S. intelligence agencies is due by June 25.

The two people briefed on the report said it found no proof of an extraterrestrial link and does not rule out that what pilots have seen may be new technologies developed by other countries. One of the officials said there is no indication that the unexplained phenomena are from secret U.S. programs. The two officials were not authorized to discuss the information publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

According to the Associated Press, Pentagon spokeswoman Sue Gough declined Friday to comment on news reports about the intelligence report. She said the Pentagon’s UAP task force is “actively working with the Office of the Director of National Intelligence on the report, and DNI will provide the findings to Congress.”

Earlier this week, a Pentagon spokesman did answer three media questions about the upcoming report but said the questions should be directed to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

But according to the Times reporting, the same senior administration officials say the unclassified version of the report “will present few other firm conclusions, senior officials briefed on the intelligence conceded that the very ambiguity of the findings meant the government could not definitively rule out theories that the phenomena observed by military pilots might be alien spacecraft.”

The Times reports it was told the government is not able to explain the object’s “acceleration, as well as ability to change direction and submerge.”

The object’s ability to submerge was seen in Navy video taken on board the USS Omaha in July 2019. In the video released by investigative filmmaker Jeremy Corbell a sphere was recorded by a FLIR camera following the ship and then vanishing into the Pacific Ocean. Corbell said his sources claim the Navy found no wreckage above or below the surface.

The upcoming report includes the examination of not only U.S. military, mainly Navy, UFO encounters, but also encounters by foreign militaries according to the Times.

The Associate Press contributed to this story.