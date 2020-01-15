Jimmy Kimmel has fun with ‘Space Force’ leader’s swearing in

MYSTERY WIRE — The brand new Space Force is quietly building its staff, but pretty soon everyone will be talking about it.

Jimmy Kimmel is ahead of the curve.

A bit at the end of Kimmel’s Tuesday night monologue pokes fun at Gen. John “Jay” Raymond on the day he was sworn in to lead the new military branch:

Kimmel’s full monologue is available on YouTube.

The Space Force is serious business, but the public has shown little interest in the fledgling military branch. Among the first assignments for Raymond is defending U.S. satellites, and overseeing strategy on offensive weapons in space.

Apparently, Raymond has a head start on alien relations, and it’s clear that Vice President Mike Pence is completely comfortable in the presence of extraterrestrial life forms.