Joe Rogan and other podcasters talking about UFOs

MYSTERY WIRE — It was the day before Christmas, 2009. Television personality Joe Rogan, best known at the time for being a comedian and hosting Fear Factor, sat down with comedian Brian Redburn and recorded his first podcast.

More than 1,500 podcasts later Rogan has proven to be one of, if not the most popular podcasters around the world. One of the reasons Rogan has attracted such a wide audience is his willingness to cover almost any topic, controversial or not.

Now, George Knapp has sat down with Rogan to record a podcast. You can watch the entire 3 hour interview below.

Over the years Rogan has spoken to most of the leading researchers, and storytellers in the UFO community.

CHECK IT OUT: Mystery Wire Documents

On June 20, 2019 Rogan spoke with Bob Lazar and Jeremy Corbell. Lazar did his first television interview back in 1989 with KLAS-TV in Las Vegas. Lazar told a strange story about working on flying saucers at a secret facility called S-4, adjacent to Area 51.

Jeremy Corbell (@JeremyCorbell) is a documentary filmmaker. His film Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers is available on Netflix. Corbell has appeared on Rogan’s Podcast twice, once with Lazar and retired Navy Commander David Fravor.

Fravor is a retired US Navy pilot who had an encounter with a UFO while flying a Super Hornet from the USS Nimitz in 2004. Mystery Wire has documented the effort to release these videos and the eventual admission by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) that the videos were real and show still unidentified flying objects. Or as the government now calls them, Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP).

The release of the three videos discussed during this podcast was only made possible by the efforts of Luis Elizondo.

Through his career as an intelligence officer for the U.S. Army and the Department of Defense, Elizondo saw things that he couldn’t explain. And his bosses weren’t interested in those kinds of conversations. To explore this, Elizondo quit his Pentagon assignment on Oct. 4, 2017.

Elizondo is a primary reason we know about the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP) and Harry Reid’s role in funding the program exposed by the New York Times in December 2017. He’s also the guy who got former U.S. Navy Cmdr. David Fravor to tell his story about a UFO sighted by Navy crews in 2004 off the coast of Southern California. That UFO is now known as the “Tic Tac” UFO.

Elizondo now serves as the Director of Government Programs and Services for To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science (TTSA).

TTSA is a company co-founded by Tom DeLonge, guitarist of Blink-182 and Angels & Airwaves; Harold E. Puthoff; and Jim Semivan, a former senior Intelligence Officer with the CIA. Puthoff was the chief scientist for Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Space Studies (BAASS), a private contractor based in Las Vegas, which spent years studying UFOs for the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA).

Tom DeLonge has also sat down with Joe Rogan do record a podcast.

Across the spectrum of the internet there are dozens of podcasters and podcasts talking about UFOs. Mystery Wire has several episodes. Tom DeLonge and the TTSA also produce a podcast.