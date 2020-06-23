Lawmakers ask for unclassified UFO report in new intelligence bill

MYSTERY WIRE — Legislation introduced in Congress earlier this month would create a special report dealing directly with Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon (UAP).
The United States Government is now not only openly talking about its “Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Task Force at the Office of Naval Intelligence,” its lawmakers are also asking for an unclassified report from the UAP task force within 180 days of the bill being approved.
While this might feel like the hanger doors are about to be opened for the world to see what’s inside, but remember, this is a government request that could change as it proceeds through the system.
But for now, this request comes from a report from the Select Committee on Intelligence in relation to the Intelligence Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021. The report was authored by U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) and filed with the Select Committee on Intelligence on June 17, 2020.
Former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) has been a big proponent of the government releasing more information to the public regarding UFOs. Mystery Wire reached out to Sen. Reid for comment on the acknowledgement of the UAP Task Force to which he replied, “I compliment the Senate Intelligence Committee for studying the repeated sightings of unidentified aerial phenomenon.”
In the days to come, there will be much more written, blogged, and talked about this. For now, here is the text of the request in the Act along with the complete document. You can see the relevant text on pages 11 and 12.
Advanced Aerial Threats
The Committee supports the efforts of the Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Task Force at the Office of Naval Intelligence to standardize collection and reporting on unidentified aerial phenomenon, any links they have to adversarial foreign governments, and the threat they pose to U.S. military assets and installations. However, the Committee remains concerned that there is no unified, comprehensive process within the Federal Government for collecting and analyzing intelligence on unidentified aerial phenomena, despite the potential threat. The Committee understands that the relevant intelligence may be sensitive; nevertheless, the Committee finds that the information sharing and coordination across the Intelligence Community has been inconsistent, and this issue has lacked attention from senior leaders.
Therefore, the Committee directs the DNI, in consultation with the Secretary of Defense and the heads of such other agencies as the Director and Secretary jointly consider relevant, to submit a report within 180 days of the date of enactment of the Act, to the congressional intelligence and armed services committees on unidentified aerial phenomena (also known as ‘‘anomalous aerial vehicles’’), including observed airborne objects that have not been identified.
The Committee further directs the report to include:
1. A detailed analysis of unidentified aerial phenomena data and intelligence reporting collected or held by the Office of Naval Intelligence, including data and intelligence reporting held by the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force;
2. A detailed analysis of unidentified phenomena data collected by: a. geospatial intelligence; b. signals intelligence; c. human intelligence; and d. measurement and signals intelligence;
3. A detailed analysis of data of the FBI, which was derived from investigations of intrusions of unidentified aerial phenomena data over restricted United States airspace;
4. A detailed description of an interagency process for ensuring timely data collection and centralized analysis of all unidentified aerial phenomena reporting for the Federal Government, regardless of which service or agency acquired the information;
5. Identification of an official accountable for the process described in paragraph 4;
6. Identification of potential aerospace or other threats posed by the unidentified aerial phenomena to national security, and an assessment of whether this unidentified aerial phenomena activity may be attributed to one or more foreign adversaries;
7. Identification of any incidents or patterns that indicate a potential adversary may have achieved breakthrough aerospace capabilities that could put United States strategic or conventional forces at risk; and
8. Recommendations regarding increased collection of data, enhanced research and development, and additional funding and other resources. The report shall be submitted in unclassified form, but may include a classified annex.Intelligence Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021