Lawmakers ask for unclassified UFO report in new intelligence bill

Still image from the ‘Gimbal” video, one of three U.S. Navy videos showing unidentified flying objects.

MYSTERY WIRE — Legislation introduced in Congress earlier this month would create a special report dealing directly with Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon (UAP).

The United States Government is now not only openly talking about its “Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Task Force at the Office of Naval Intelligence,” its lawmakers are also asking for an unclassified report from the UAP task force within 180 days of the bill being approved.

While this might feel like the hanger doors are about to be opened for the world to see what’s inside, but remember, this is a government request that could change as it proceeds through the system.

But for now, this request comes from a report from the Select Committee on Intelligence in relation to the Intelligence Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021. The report was authored by U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) and filed with the Select Committee on Intelligence on June 17, 2020.

Former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) has been a big proponent of the government releasing more information to the public regarding UFOs. Mystery Wire reached out to Sen. Reid for comment on the acknowledgement of the UAP Task Force to which he replied, “I compliment the Senate Intelligence Committee for studying the repeated sightings of unidentified aerial phenomenon.”

In the days to come, there will be much more written, blogged, and talked about this. For now, here is the text of the request in the Act along with the complete document. You can see the relevant text on pages 11 and 12.

Advanced Aerial Threats