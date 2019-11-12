Letter seeks cooperation on UFO studies from military, government

A private research group is calling on cooperation from American military branches and the U.S. government to further study UFOs.

The Scientific Coalition for Unidentified Aerospace Phenomena Studies is also asking Congress to fund research through the National Science Foundation, the Department of Energy, the Department of Defense and/or NASA, and insists the results be published for the public to see.

Robert Powell, an executive board member for SCU, distributed the letter on Monday. He said it had been distributed to 18 senators and congressional leaders involved with the UAP topic.

Accompanying SCU’s request is a list of 20 affiliates and supporters who are backing the request.

An important component of the request is SCU’s requirement that the government share data and any research associated with UFOs that “does not compromise our national security interests.”

Powell described the SCU as a research organization composed largely of scientists, former military officers, and law enforcement personnel with technical experience and backgrounds in investigation and who have studied UAP phenomena extensively.