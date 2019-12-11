Lights over Mesa, Arizona, leave residents guessing at source

MYSTERY WIRE — Video captured Sunday night over Mesa, Arizona, is gaining attention as people try to explain what they saw.

Several videos posted to YouTube show the lights. Mesa is just southeast of Phoenix.

ABC15 Arizona, a network TV station posted a video report, above, that included an interview with a man who posted the video to Facebook.

A military operations area is located not far from the area, according to the ABC report, but the television station discounted the comparison to previous reports of lights seen there.

A reporter described the lights and said it appeared to be dropping flares.

This video was posted by Scripps National News on Tuesday: