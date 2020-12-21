Lue Elizondo announces he’s leaving TTSA

MYSTERY WIRE — George Knapp began his interview Sunday night on Coast to Coast AM radio with a simple statement, “Let’s make some waves.” It’s fair to say ‘mission accomplished.’
Knapp’s guest was Lue Elizondo, the former intelligence officer for the U.S. Army and the Department of Defense who has been at the center of many UFO disclosure developments over the last three years.
Knapp has interviewed Elizondo several times, you can watch his interviews with Elizondo and many other notable people on the Mystery Wire interview page.
There were several headlines to come out of the late night interview:
- Elizondo indicated that he, Chris Mellon, and Steve Justice will be departing “To the Stars Academy” (TTSA).
- Elizondo proposed the creation of a larger, permanent, well-funded UFO research program.
- Elizondo indicated the current UAP Task Force has obtained images of multiple unknown aerial objects, including a clear image of a mysterious triangle emerging from the ocean, recorded by military pilots.
- Elizondo hinted that he plans to expand UAP investigations and disclosure efforts on a global level.
UFO blogger Danny Silva quickly published the exchange between Knapp and Elizondo about his relationship with TTSA.
As the interview was airing many people in the UFO research community were sharing thoughts on social media. One of those sharing his thoughts was Joe Murgia, who has the Twitter handle @UFOJoe11.
In the extensive Twitter thread Murgia paraphrases what was being said in the interview. One of the topics of interest was the recent leak and publication of an object seen from the cockpit of an F-18 fighter jet.
Murgia Tweets that Elizondo said, “It hasn’t been proven to be a balloon. Various people have different opinions on what that photo represents.”
In depth on UFOs, AATIP: Our interview with former Defense Department official Luis Elizondo
In another Tweet Murgia writes that Knapp asked about the alleged triangle UFO coming out of the water. Elizondo responded by saying he’s confident the photo exists. Elizondo adds it might even be a still frame from a video.
Knapp and Elizondo went on to talk about how much has changed over the last three years, the need for patience when talking about disclosure, and the series of high-level briefings that Elizondo took part in and that it was a “hot ticket” to be brought into them.
Elizondo also praised Florida Senator Marco Rubio for his willingness to talk about UFOs publicly.
Murgia then Tweets that Knapp asked if this (UFO) mystery can be solved “by just looking at military encounters with UFOs or do we need to expand our horizons (like AAWSAP did) and look at other topics like poltergeists & Bigfoot that seem to be connected to close encounter cases.”
To which Elizondo said the government programs have limitations such as an inability to speak with commercial pilots about sightings.
Knapp then asks if he would consider ever returning to the government to work on the new Unidentified Aerial Phenomena task force (UAPTF). Murgia Tweets Elizondo said he would have to clear it with his family first and if he did go back he would try to run it differently than when he ran the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP) at the Pentagon.
Elizondo said he would push for more openness with the public and work to break down the barriers that stigma about UFOs can cause.