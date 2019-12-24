Luis Elizondo broke the dam holding back UFO info

MYSTERY WIRE — Luis Elizondo has forced the issue.

Through his career as an intelligence officer for the U.S. Army and the Department of Defense, Elizondo saw things that he couldn’t explain. And his bosses weren’t interested in those kinds of conversations.

Realizing that he might only be able to make a difference by leaving his career behind, Elizondo quit his Pentagon assignment on Oct. 4, 2017. What he has done since has changed a lot of minds about the existence of UFOs.

Elizondo is a primary reason we know about the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP) and Harry Reid’s role in funding the program exposed by the New York Times in December 2017. He’s also the guy who got former U.S. Navy Cmdr. David Fravor to tell his story about a UFO sighted by Navy crews in 2004 off the coast of Southern California. That UFO is now known as the “Tic Tac” UFO.

Elizondo now serves as the Director of Government Programs and Services for To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science. In that role, he teams with:

Former Blink-182 rocker Tom DeLonge

Former Defense Intelligence deputy director Chris Mellon

Retired Lockheed Martin leader Steve Justice

Former CIA operations officer Jim Semivan

Former Stanford Research Institute research scientist Dr. Hal Puthoff

In a 10-part series of interviews with investigative reporter George Knapp, Elizondo talks about subjects ranging including why he left the Pentagon, how common military encounters with UFOs are, the technology behind UFOs, Tom DeLonge, Robert Bigelow and Harry Reid.

Elizondo’s career

Information listed on the TTSA website indicates Elizondo’s title at AATIP was “Program Element Manager.”

He is a career intelligence officer, working for the U.S. Army, the Department of Defense, the National Counterintelligence Exxecutive, and the Office of Director of National Intelligence.

Elizondo conducted and supervised highly sensitive espionage and terrorism investigations around the world, ran clandestine source operations in Latin America and the Middle East.

He has a bachelor’s degree in microbiology, immunology and parsitology, with research experience in tropical diseases.

The site also says Elizondo has been awarded “multiple” patents.

