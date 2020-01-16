Luis Elizondo on what should be secret, and studying ‘metamaterial’

wo very different points surface in an interview with Luis Elizondo, a former Department of Defense official who led the Pentagon’s AATIP program to study threats posed by UFOs. He talks about how the government would be better served by levels of secrecy, instead of throwing a blanket over everything and refusing to acknowledge it. And he also talks about the study of a hunk of metal that has been described as “metamaterial” – rumored to have come off of an alien spacecraft. Elizondo carefully steps through the question with investigative reporter George Knapp. Previously unaired, this interview was recorded June 27, 2018, in Las Vegas. Seventh of 9 Parts.

George Knapp: Should there be a special access program now studying this?

Luis Elizondo: Yes, but only for the purposes of protecting that information that requires that type of extraordinary protection. Okay? So, I think it’s a big difference to say the fact that … case in point: You go to an airshow, you see an F-22 sitting on the tarmac, okay? That is a very classified aircraft. That’s why you’re not allowed in the cockpit. But you can see it on the tarmac, you can see it flying and the fact that we have an F-22 isn’t classified, right? It’s the same thing with the AATIP program in my opinion. And whatever follows on is that you should have a program that is out in the open, allows anybody and everybody to contribute data, that allows us to have a conversation about the phenomena and what we’re learning about the phenomena. But then you have classified layers below that when it comes to specific nuances. Perhaps, maybe what our internal efforts are to potentially, let’s say, we’re doing this, maybe replicate that technology, or to reverse engineer that technology. Right? Now you’re getting into some sensitivities that you don’t necessarily want everybody to be privy to. So, you take that extra precaution of classifying those. So, the fact that we have an AATIP and the fact that we’re learning things from it shouldn’t be classified. But maybe some of the key advances that we are doing as a nation, if we are doing them, should be protected.

Knapp: You know, statements that Hal Puthoff made, your colleague Hal Puthoff made in Las Vegas to an audience a month ago, statements that Dr. Eric Davis has made in a couple of interviews, suggests that there’s some material from somewhere else. I asked you about this before and you weren’t able to comment. I suspect you can’t comment now. But it sounds like we’ve got some stuff from somewhere else. We can’t explain where it’s from or how it was made?

Elizondo: Well, in precisely the reason why we need people like Hal and Eric Davis to research this stuff. When material comes in, look, you don’t know at the time … you know, you pick up a piece of … or have delivered to you a piece of metallic, you know, slag that, frankly, could be … it could be to a vehicle that we’ve never seen before, or could be part of an alternator to a 1984 Cadillac. You just don’t know. So we have to be very careful when … if our company receives material — or the US government, by the way — that you do your due diligence and you don’t jump to any conclusions. And you have to let the data speak for itself. (Sound of a truck passing by.) I know some ufologist is going to say that was planned and that’s a conspiracy … and I think we have to let the data speak for itself. And material, you know, there’s a lot of things that you could classify as material, whether it’s residues, whether it’s metamaterial type stuff you want to look at. That’s a really broad category of information. People think material they automatically assume you’ve got a craft build somewhere in some hangar. Material can be just about anything. In fact, material can be the natural environment and the effect. For example, I take a blowtorch and I put it to a penny, I’m going to cause some significant changes to that penny, right? So I would want to retrieve that penny and look at and say, “Okay, what would cause this type of damage? What would cause this type of warping, this heat ablation, right? This, this material vitrification?” Those are types of things that you’re going to want to look at very, very closely. And that would also be considered material as well. Right? Like a crime scene, anything and everything that might be related to an event, you want to collect it as much as possible.

NEXT STORY: To The Stars Academy knows more UFO videos are out there