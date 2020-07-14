MUFON executive director arrested

MYSTERY WIRE — The executive director of the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) has been arrested by Huntington Beach, CA police.

Jan Harzan has been the executive director of MUFON since 2013.

In a Facebook post, the Huntington Beach police department wrote, “On July 3, detectives contacted a male by the name of Jan Harzan after Harzan solicited sexual activity from a detective he believed was a 13 year old girl. The suspect solicited the minor to meet for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity, and when the suspect agreed to meet the supposed minor, detectives were there to take him into custody.”

According to the MUFON website, MUFON began on May 31, 1969 as the Midwest UFO Network.

The MUFON site also states it is an all-volunteer, non-profit 501(c)3 charitable corporation with the goal to be the inquisitive minds’ refuge seeking answers to that most ancient question, “Are we alone in the universe?”

The MUFON annual symposium is scheduled to take place in Las Vegas. It was supposed to happen in July but because of the COVID-19 pandemic it was Moved from July to September. At this time it is still scheduled to take place.

Mystery Wire has reached out to MUFON for comment but has not received any at this time. We will update this story as soon as we receive a comment.