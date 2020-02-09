MUFON officials among witnesses to report Kansas City UFO

A drawing of a UFO as observed by witnesses in Kansas City, Missouri. (MUFON)

MYSTERY WIRE — A cigar-shaped UFO estimated to be four to five times the size of a commercial airliner was spotted Thursday night over Kansas City, Missouri, according to a news release from the Mutual UFO Network — MUFON.

Two MUFON officials were among the witnesses.

Margie Kay, Assistant State Director for Missouri MUFON, alerted KC Section Director Jean Walker, and both women said they watched the object for 20-30 seconds. A third witness corroborated their observations.

The report is also logged on the National UFO Reporting Center’s website. The location of the report is Independence, Missouri. The witnesses said the sighting occurred at about 7:45 p.m.

Kay described the object as larger than a 747, and a MUFON news release said:

There were brilliant white lights all over the craft and one red light on the left side. The lights were reflecting off of shiny silver metal which appeared to be in a cigar shape.

Kay at first thought it was an aircraft headed for the Downtown Kansas City airport, but it was flying too low — at an altitude of about 2,000 feet or lower. It was moving slowly from north to south.

The MUFON news release added: “Kansas City MUFON is investigating this case and would like to hear from other persons who may have seen this object. Please contact Margie Kay at 816-833-1602 or momufonasd@gmail.com.”

Missouri MUFON is a chapter of the International Mutual UFO Network, and it has its own website: www.missourimufon.org.