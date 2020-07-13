Mysterious ‘metamaterials’ bring intrigue to UFO investigations

MYSTERY WIRE — “I want to believe” sentiments on “X-Files” posters are no substitute for proof. And when it comes to hard evidence, a hunk of unusual metal might be as good as it gets in the world of UFO investigations.

The “metamaterials” dossier

Scientists who have examined the mysterious metal often referred to as “metamaterial” can’t explain how it was made. They say it has extremely thin layers of bismuth and magnesium.

“The structure and composition of these materials are not from any known existing military or commercial application,” To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science COO Steve Justice told the world in a press release.

Speculation that the piece is from an alien spacecraft remain unsubstantiated. Some reports say it came off an alien craft that crashed near Roswell, New Mexico, in 1947. Others say a missile or a lightning strike broke it off. More speculation puts the metal at the center of time-travel research, with properties that allow movement with very little energy required. That’s a technology that would change the world.

Skeptics say it is ordinary industrial slag.

But the chance to move beyond speculation could be near. George Knapp reported in 2018 that metamaterials are on a list of more than 30 subjects the government has studied.

READ: List of scientific studies for Pentagon made public for the first time

Videos

Our best videos regarding metamaterials cross over into some of our biggest stories:

Links to stories

Since the start of 2018, we have covered these developments related to studies and the uses for metamaterials:

There might be more than one sample out there, but the best-known chunk is held by To The Stars. Tom DeLonge sold it to his own organization for $35,000 after obtaining it from UFO researcher Linda Moulton Howe, who is known for her investigations of cattle mutilations.

Lately, To The Stars has formed a relationship with the US Army to share technology, and metamaterials might be key to the cooperation.

The New York Times reported in 2017 that Bigelow Aerospace, a North Las Vegas company run by space visionary Robert Bigelow, was paid $10 million in 2007 to study UFOs and build structures to house materials that were part of the study.

George Knapp confirmed that the metamaterials study occurred in Las Vegas.

Until the hangars open up at Bob Lazar’s famous S-4 base and nine alien disks fly in formation over Las Vegas for all to see, metamaterials might be the only proof scientists can study.

Timeline