Mystery Wire Podcast – Bryce Zabel

MYSTERY WIRE — In this week’s podcast, George Knapp speaks with Bryce Zabel.

Zabel is a screenwriter, producer, and showrunner in Hollywood. Many of his projects mainly deal with UFOs and conspiracy theories. Zabel has been the writer for at least 24 television shows and movies and produced another dozen.

Some of his best-known works are: Dark Skies (TV Series), The Crow (TV Series), and working with Steven Speilberg on the TV mini-series Taken.

His other series work includes L.A. Law, Life Goes On and Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman.

Zabel has also been published on the Medium website (article links below).

Zabel also co-authored with Richard Dolan the book A.D. (After Disclosure) 2012, which concerns the subject of an extraterrestrial presence on Earth covertly interacting with humans and governments and what develops when this fact is made public.

In 2001, Zabel was elected as Chairman and CEO of the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

