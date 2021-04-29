Mystery Wire Podcast: UFOs, UAPs, the Pentagon, Debunkers, and Flying Pyramids

MYSTERY WIRE — Mystery Wire gathers some of the best minds in UFOlogy to talk about the recent developments involving the Navy pictures and video leaks.

Featured in this podcast:

You can watch or listen to the new Mystery Wire podcast here on mysterywire.com, through your favorite podcast provider, or on the Mystery Wire YouTube channel.

Listen to “Mystery Wire with George Knapp” on Spreaker.

