Former astronaut and current head of NASA directs his agency to research UAPs

MYSTERY WIRE — June 25 is the deadline for a Pentagon report to Congress that looks at Unidentified Aerial Phenomena. But America’s space agency, NASA, is also diving into the UFO enigma.

Like other federal agencies, NASA has mostly steered clear of the UFO mystery over the decades, at least publicly.

The new head of NASA, former U.S. Senator Bill Nelson is changing that.

Nelson is a former astronaut with a built-in fascination about life in the universe and the search for extraterrestrial intelligence.

As a member of Congress, he received at least one classified UAP briefing directly from the Navy pilots who encountered the unknown objects.

“I had the classified briefing of these Navy pilots,” Nelson told Nexstar Media correspondent Kellie Meyer in an exclusive interview for Mystery Wire. “And the films that you’ve seen on television now, where the radar locks in on this object, and they follow it, and they follow it all over the Pacific Ocean, and then all of a sudden, it’s there right at the surface of the ocean, and it’s way up there. Within an instant. The pilots are just, they know they saw something, but they don’t know what it is. And in fact, I don’t know what it is.”

Nelson said he has now directed NASA to try and find out more about these objects.

“Our government has said this is not something secret that we have,” Nelson said. “It’ll be interesting to see what this Pentagon report says. But I suspect we’re not going to have much more information than what we know now. And the fact is, we do not know what this phenomenon is.”

When asked if NASA was assisting the UAP Task Force he said, “Not to my knowledge, but I haven’t been totally briefed on that.”

And when asked if he now accepts that UAPs are real he said, “Well, I don’t know if they’re real, but I know that the Navy pilots think that they are real, because they saw something and tracked it. And they do not know what it is.”

Below is the transcript of the interview by Kellie Meyer with NASA Administrator Sen. Bill Nelson.