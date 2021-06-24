Former astronaut and current head of NASA directs his agency to research UAPs

MYSTERY WIRE — June 25 is the deadline for a Pentagon report to Congress that looks at Unidentified Aerial Phenomena. But America’s space agency, NASA, is also diving into the UFO enigma.
Like other federal agencies, NASA has mostly steered clear of the UFO mystery over the decades, at least publicly.
The new head of NASA, former U.S. Senator Bill Nelson is changing that.
Nelson is a former astronaut with a built-in fascination about life in the universe and the search for extraterrestrial intelligence.
As a member of Congress, he received at least one classified UAP briefing directly from the Navy pilots who encountered the unknown objects.
“I had the classified briefing of these Navy pilots,” Nelson told Nexstar Media correspondent Kellie Meyer in an exclusive interview for Mystery Wire. “And the films that you’ve seen on television now, where the radar locks in on this object, and they follow it, and they follow it all over the Pacific Ocean, and then all of a sudden, it’s there right at the surface of the ocean, and it’s way up there. Within an instant. The pilots are just, they know they saw something, but they don’t know what it is. And in fact, I don’t know what it is.”
Nelson said he has now directed NASA to try and find out more about these objects.
“Our government has said this is not something secret that we have,” Nelson said. “It’ll be interesting to see what this Pentagon report says. But I suspect we’re not going to have much more information than what we know now. And the fact is, we do not know what this phenomenon is.”
When asked if NASA was assisting the UAP Task Force he said, “Not to my knowledge, but I haven’t been totally briefed on that.”
And when asked if he now accepts that UAPs are real he said, “Well, I don’t know if they’re real, but I know that the Navy pilots think that they are real, because they saw something and tracked it. And they do not know what it is.”
Below is the transcript of the interview by Kellie Meyer with NASA Administrator Sen. Bill Nelson.
Kellie Meyer
The Pentagon is poised to release its UFO report to Congress by tomorrow. You said you asked your scientists to investigate this, investigate what’s up there. What have they found?
Bill Nelson
Kellie Meyer
Have they so far?
Bill Nelson
No, I just asked them to do this.
Kellie Meyer
They’re looking into it. A couple more questions on that. You mentioned you served on the Intelligence Committee at the time you were told about the UAPs? Were they a national security threat? And if so what actions were taken?
Bill Nelson
Well, that’s why we were looking into it back when I was on the Armed Services Committee. I talked to the pilots. And they were very clear that they saw something. And it didn’t just happen once they tracked it around, and then other pilots on different missions, would see a similar phenomenon, and get pictures of it when their radar locked in on and followed it. But it was something that you could not explain. When it can be here one instance. And there another instance. We just have no, we know of no kind of propulsion. Our government has said this is not something secret that we have. It’ll be interesting to see what this Pentagon report says. But I suspect we’re not going to have much more information than what we know now. And the fact is, we do not know what this phenomenon is.
Kellie Meyer
Do you think you feel like you know what it might be?
Bill Nelson
No, I don’t.
Kellie Meyer
Does NASA have a staffed office or group dedicated to UAP?
Bill Nelson
As a matter of fact, we have an office called the search for extraterrestrial intelligence. We are focusing out and faraway space in faraway galaxies, to see if we receive any kind of communication that would indicate that there is any intelligent life out there. That office has been in existence for a number of years. And wouldn’t it be interesting if we start to see the confluence of the two? But at this point, we don’t know of any.
Kellie Meyer
Did NASA or is NASA working? We’re helping the UAP Task Force Research uaps?
Bill Nelson
Not to my knowledge, but I haven’t been totally briefed on that.
Kellie Meyer
More weighty question of how do you receive the current DNI UAP briefing that house C3 committee members received two weeks ago and or the current UAP report produced for the Senate Intelligence Committee?
Bill Nelson
No, ma’am.
Kellie Meyer
And do you as NASA administrator accept that UAPs are real and research within and outside of government should be done. And if so, should the government establish a funded office to continue this work?
Bill Nelson
Well, I don’t know if they’re real, but I know that the Navy pilots think that they are real, because they saw something and tracked it. And they do not know what it is.