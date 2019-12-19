Navy pilot’s ‘Tic Tac’ story in his own words — VIDEO

Former U.S. Navy Cmdr. David Fravor in McMinnville, Oregon, on May 18, 2019.

MYSTERY WIRE — Hearing the Tic Tac story in David Fravor’s own words is a revealing. The former U.S. Navy Commander and leader of the Black Aces squadron gives a personal account of the encounter, the aftermath, and his perspective on what others have said about the 2004 incident.

Mystery Wire has released full video of Fravor’s comments in McMinnville, Oregon, on YouTube:

Fravor’s humor and his by-the-book Navy culture are evident, as well as his fighter-pilot cockiness.

Watch the wide-ranging interview to find out why it’s been called a “Tic Tac,” Fravor’s surprise at the impact of the New York Times article in 2017, and Fravor’s views of others who have tried to claim a piece of the story.

FRAVOR’S ONE-ON-ONE WITH GEORGE KNAPP:

Pilot who saw ‘Tic Tac’ UFO: ‘Technology I saw could change the world’ — Part 1

Tic Tac UFO: Navy pilot who saw it tells what it was, and what it wasn’t — Part 2

Navy pilot on Tic Tac details: What was in the water? — Part 3