Navy revised UFO report procedures prior to acknowledging 'Tic Tac'

UFO
An image that was part of the so-called “Tic Tac” investigation.

As reports on the Navy’s acknowledgement of the “Tic Tac” UFO created waves in May, new rules for how to report UFOs came to light.

A Yahoo! News report touches on those guidelines and some other topics carried in New York Times reports:

  • Incidents should be reported as UAPs (Unknown or Unidentified Aerial Phenomena), not UFOs
  • U.S. Sen. Harry Reid’s pride in funding the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program, which ran from 2007 to 2012
  • A History Channel series called “Unidentified: Inside America’s UFO Investigation”
  • Various well-known UFO sightings that the government attempted to explain away

