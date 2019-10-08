Navy revised UFO report procedures prior to acknowledging ‘Tic Tac’

As reports on the Navy’s acknowledgement of the “Tic Tac” UFO created waves in May, new rules for how to report UFOs came to light.
A Yahoo! News report touches on those guidelines and some other topics carried in New York Times reports:
- Incidents should be reported as UAPs (Unknown or Unidentified Aerial Phenomena), not UFOs
- U.S. Sen. Harry Reid’s pride in funding the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program, which ran from 2007 to 2012
- A History Channel series called “Unidentified: Inside America’s UFO Investigation”
- Various well-known UFO sightings that the government attempted to explain away