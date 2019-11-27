Navy’s NEMESIS tied to UFO reports by former Area 51 veteran

An image that was part of the so-called “Tic Tac” investigation.

MYSTERY WIRE — A new report on The War Zone suggests the building interest in UFOs could be met with the same style of government response that previously hushed people who were convinced we were on the verge of meeting extra-terrestrial beings.

A Navy program called NEMESIS — Netted Emulation of Multi-Element Signature against Integrated Sensors — has the potential to overwhelm enemy sensor networks during combat. NEMESIS would make it very difficult for enemies to distinguish between fake and real targets.

Among the things NEMESIS might explain:

The trend of UFO reports from ships and fighters using brand-new radar systems

Sightings of an underwater phenomenon that seemed to be the source of UFOs that suddenly popped up on radar

Similarities in visual reports on UFOs and the design of “balloon-based metallic spheres” that date back to the ’60s

Read the full report, “Area 51 veteran and CIA electronic warfare pioneer weigh in on Navy UFO encounters,” on thedrive.com/the-war-zone.

“This takes me back to circa the 1960s when the CIA designed and was building the Mach 3 A-12 Blackbird to replace the U-2,” T.D. Barnes tells the website. Barnes worked in secret programs at Area 51 in the era of the transition to the SR-71 Blackbird, the fastest plane ever made for the U.S. government.

Barnes draws parallels between the capabilities of NEMESIS and electronic countermeasures that were in development around the time of the Cuban Missile Crisis.

And the program is loaded with military secrets, so don’t count on any official comment anytime soon.

Events over the past year have generated a wave of excitement for the UFO topic. The U.S. Navy’s statement that video of a 2004 UFO encounter is “real,” reporting from top U.S. news organizations and even the “Storm Area 51” event have pushed interest higher.

Government programs to discredit reports in the ’40s and ’50s often relied on statements that people were confusing UFOs and weather balloons. When these denials failed, the government resorted to programs meant to ridicule people who reported UFOs.

That context now looms over attempts to apply science to study the UFO phenomenon.

Note: Before acknowledging the legitimacy of the 2004 UFO videos earlier this year, the U.S. Navy advised pilots and radar operators to refer to them as UAPs — Unknown or Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon. The stigma of the term UFO surely played a part. Is the removal of the word “object” just as important?