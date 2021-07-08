Roswell researcher hopeful UFO report will lead to Congressional hearings

MYSTERY WIRE — It’s been 74 years since one of the most enduring mysteries of modern times burst into the public arena. The reported crash of a flying saucer is known simply as the Roswell incident.

Last week was the annual UFO Festival celebrating the incident and all things UFO.

Front page of the Roswell Daily Record in 1947

July 8 is the 74th anniversary of the Roswell Daily Record’s headline “RAAF Captures Flying Saucer On Ranch in Roswell Region.”

At this year’s UFO Festival, Roswell researcher and author Donald Schmitt was one of the featured speakers. In May of this year, he and co-author Tom Carey published a book titled “Touched by Roswell”, one of many the pair has published over the years. The new book goes in-depth with how the story of the Roswell incident has affected well-known people’s lives.

When asked about the recent UFO report from the Pentagon, Schmitt was candid with his thoughts, “My disappointment is that they do not acknowledge the history, that they have made this contemporary, that they present a situation of only concerning reports, experiences citing since 2004. When in reality, the phenomenon clearly goes back to 1947. They brandish this word threat around as though it’s something new, what wasn’t a threat back in the 40s, back in the 50s 60s. So in other words, they’re revising history. And the moment you start doing that, you’re once again, you’re twisting reality, and you’re being less than genuine, you’re actually being quite disingenuous.”

The U.S. military has said it was all a misunderstanding caused by a downed weather balloon, but many believe it was the discovery and cover-up of a crashed flying saucer.

In the 1990’s the Air Force issued two other versions of the story, basically admitting it had lied twice before saying the debris was from a secret balloon and then claiming the reports about saucers were probably caused by test vehicles for the Viking space probe.

Some Roswell researchers suspect the confusion is on purpose, meant to discourage a fair review of the case, which at its core, is still hard to explain.

Major movies have looked at it, dozens of books have been written about it, and mainstream media articles have been published about it.

After years of stories being told about the incident, the town of Roswell embraced the tourism potential of the story, even opening a museum dedicated to the crash.

Even the strongest supporters of the story disagree about the basics such as the actual crash date. Debates continue to this day over whether there was one or two crashes, and if aliens on board and recovered by the government.

The U.S. military, specifically the Air Force says it doesn’t matter. It closed the case on Roswell saying it was only a downed weather balloon.

For one man it was personal. Eyewitness Dr. Jesse Marcel Jr. said, “It’s the degree of strangeness of the material and my dad’s excitement that really made an impression upon me. It would be pretty difficult to forget what I saw.”

Marcel Jr. passed away in 2013 at his home in Montana, but always said he had handled the Roswell wreckage in 1947.

His father, Major Jesse Marcel, was the intelligence officer for the 509th bomb wing stationed at Roswell’s Army air base, the only atomic bomb wing in the world.

Before they went to New Mexico, Marcel and the 509th were based in Wendover, Nevada where they trained to drop the bombs on Japan.

His father’s credibility is one of the main reasons Marcel Jr. talked about the events of 1947 and why he wrote a book, “The Roswell Legacy”.

Since the Roswell story resurfaced in the late 1970’s, Marcel was attacked. He was often called a liar, an incompetent, even a traitor, by those seeking to discredit the flying saucer story. The critics forget that the story began not with UFO buffs, but with the Army.

As the story goes, a rancher named Mac Brazel discovered strange debris covering a field about 75 miles north of Roswell.

Brazel boxed it up and took it to town where it was turned over to the air base.

Major Marcel was sent to investigate. He packed up his car with debris, drove back to town, and stopped at home to show the strange material to his family.

He didn’t speak publicly about it until decades later when he was contacted by nuclear physicist Stan Friedman.

Major Jesse Marcel said he tried to burn it and bend it with no luck.

Marcel Jr. Said, “The most unusual debris was the I-beams. I remember them, like I-beams. They were metal and on the inner surface of the beams, there were symbols like hieroglyphics.”

When the base commander saw the wreckage, he okayed a press release announcing the recovery of a flying saucer. It caused a worldwide sensation, for one day.

That’s when General Roger Ramey told the world the debris was from a weather balloon.

Ramey, Marcel, and others posed for reporters with scraps from a real weather balloon, but Marcel said years later this wasn’t what he found in the desert.

By the mid-2000’s, computer technology with image enhancement made it possible to read parts of the telegram Ramey held during the news conference. Phrases refer to a second crash site, aviators in the disc, and victims of the wreck.

“These people are telling the truth,” Friedman said. “It’s not one person. It’s not ten people. It’s over 100 people.”

Below you can read the transcript of the interview with Donald Schmitt.