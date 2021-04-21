New photograph from USS Omaha shows transmedium UAP

MYSTERY WIRE — A new photograph showing what is described as a transmedium vehicle (that is, a vehicle capable of traveling through both air and water) has been published by investigative journalist and filmmaker Jeremy Corbell.

The photograph was shot by Navy personnel on board the USS Omaha and is from the same incident Mystery Wire documented earlier this month.

The images from the USS Omaha were gathered by the Pentagon’s UAP Task Force and obtained by Corbell, who confirmed their authenticity. Mystery Wire has independently confirmed that the visual materials are included in the briefing presentation prepared by the UAP Task Force.

Navy images showing trans-medium Sphere travel from the air to underwater. (Image sourced by @JeremyCorbell)

Several U.S. warships based in San Diego were repeatedly buzzed by unknown aerial intruders. Stories of strange encounters bubbled to the surface last summer, initially focused on the USS Kidd Navy destroyer.

In March, more documentation surfaced in the form of ships logs, which confirmed that aerial intruders were seen by crews aboard multiple warships in restricted waters off the coast of southern California.

The objects were described as drones. But there was not any description where they came from or who might be controlling them.

These images are part of a series of bizarre encounters reported by the U.S. Navy during the past two years, including a March 2019 U.S. Navy jet encounter of three stationary drones of unknown origin, reported earlier by Mystery Wire .