New report takes a closer look at the UAP Task Force

MYSTERY WIRE — A new media report gives some insight into the operation of the Pentagon’s new Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force (UAPTF) and its interactions with congressional committees.

In August of this year, The Department of Defense (DoD) put out a news release outlining the UAPTF and who will be in charge. The DoD release stated the “The Department of the Navy, under the cognizance of the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security, will lead the UAPTF.“

In an article published Wednesday on The Debrief website, writer Tim McMillian goes into detail about several top-level briefings on the UAP task force, the Advanced Aerospace Weapons Special Application Program (AAWSAP), and the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP) that were given to high-ranking members of Congress and military staff.

One of the new pieces of information is about a recent UAPTF report put out this past summer which included a photograph taken by a military pilot showing a rectangular object near his jet. The Debrief writes the photo was taken in 2019 by an F/A-18 fighter pilot during a flight off the eastern coast of the United States.

Mystery Wire can confirm this photograph exists and has viewed the photograph. But at this time Mystery Wire is not releasing the photograph.