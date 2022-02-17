LAS VEGAS (MYSTERYWIRE) — New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand wants the government to have more transparency on the unidentified aerial UAP/UFO phenomena. It was evident in some of the questions she asked during a Senate hearing this week with President Biden’s nominee for Inspector General of the Department of Defense Robert P. Storch.

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D) asks Robert P. Storch questions at a hearing on Feb. 15, 2022.

Gillibrand asked Storch about intrusions of controlled DOD airspace by UAP as well as UAP activity around naval and air operations.

“I’m afraid that’s not an issue I am currently familiar with but if I am confirmed I certainly am willing to look into that and take any action that is appropriate,” Storch said.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand: “If confirmed, can I have your commitment to sustain this comprehensive assessment until it reaches its appropriate conclusion including the possibility of follow-up actions such as audits or investigations if the assessments recommend as much?”

Robert P. Storch: “Well again I’m honestly not familiar with that particular review but as is typical across the IG (Inspector General) community as a new IG comes in and there are pending matters, those would continue in the office and it would be perfectly appropriate to examine them. I can assure you if I am confirmed anything that’s pending in the office I will give my best attention to and if there’s appropriate follow-up to do we’ll do it.”

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand: “Ok, since you aren’t familiar, can you please familiarize yourself with this issue and respond to both of those questions in writing before your confirmation please.”

In Nov. 2021, Gillibrand introduced an amendment to the Fiscal Year 2022 National Defense Authorization Act which called for a permanent office within the DOD to investigate UAP sightings by the military and intelligence personnel. It also calls for the UAP office to submit unclassified annual reports to Congress on reported incidents, health-related effects the role of foreign governments, and nuclear security.