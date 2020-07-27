NY Times journalists discuss recent UFO story and reaction

MYSTERY WIRE — It only took minutes for opinions to form after the New York Times recent article was published. The article, headlined No Longer in Shadows, Pentagon’s U.F.O. Unit Will Make Some Findings Public, was the second article put out by the Times dealing with UFOs.

The story’s authors, Ralph Blumenthal and Leslie Kean, say they spent months investigating this story, working sources, and getting it through multiple layers of editors and approvals before it was published.

The pair have since talked at length about the process of investigating, writing, and getting a story into the Times. The interview from, Project Unity (based in the UK), interviewed the two journalists and posted it to YouTube.

