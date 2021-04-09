Pentagon confirms leaked UAP photos and video are real

The Metallic Blimp

MYSTERY WIRE — A pentagon spokesperson has confirmed to The Black Vault that the photographs and video released by Mystery Wire and Jeremy Corbell this week are real and were taken by Navy personnel.

  • The Sphere
  • The Metallic Blimp
  • The Acorn
  • NAVY_FILMED_PYRAMID_UAPs
    Still images from video recorded by the U.S. Navy showing Pyramid shaped UAPs flying above the USS Russell. (Image sourced by @JeremyCorbell)
  • NAVY_FILMED_TRANSMEDIUM_SPHERE_UAP
    Navy images showing trans-medium Sphere travel from the air to underwater. (Image sourced by @JeremyCorbell)

The Black Vault published the following statement from the Pentagon spokesperson:

“I can confirm that the referenced photos and videos were taken by Navy personnel. The UAPTF has included these incidents in their ongoing examinations. As we have said before, to maintain operations security and to avoid disclosing information that may be useful to potential adversaries, DOD does not discuss publicly the details of either the observations or the examinations of reported incursions into our training ranges or designated airspace, including those incursions initially designated as UAP.”

Susan Gough, Pentagon Spokesperson

Mystery Wire has now reached out to the Pentagon through Gough three times this week for comment on the leaked images and video but have yet to receive a response.

