Pentagon creates new UFO office

MYSTERY WIRE — The Pentagon dropped a UFO surprise late Tuesday night. A new office will be created to track and assess unidentified aerial phenomena spotted over military ranges, according to a memo from Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks.

The office was given an unwieldy name, the Airborne Object Identification and Management Synchronization Group, with an unpronounceable acronym AOIMSG. The memo from Hicks specified that the new office has the job to “detect, identify, and attribute” unidentified objects and to assess any possible threat to aviation safety and/or national security.

For decades, the Department of Defense has ridiculed and dismissed UFO incidents and reports. It has thwarted attempts by Congress and the public to access information and files related to military encounters with UFOs, including those seen over sensitive military facilities and assets, including nuclear weapons storage areas and missile bases.

Statement by the Department of Defense on the Release of Historical Navy Videos

Department of Defense authorized the release of unclassified Navy videos in 2020. The DOD noted the “aerial phenomena observed in the videos remain characterized as ‘unidentified.’ (Videos can be found in the Naval Air Systems Command FOIA Reading Room)

However, in 2020, Congress authorized the creation of the UAP Task Force, which produced a report to Congress which summarized military encounters with UFOs dating back to 2004. Of the 144 incidents mentioned in the Task Force report, 143 remain unidentified. Currently, legislation is advancing in Congress to create a permanent program to investigate, analyze, and assess UFO/UAP incidents. An amendment to that legislation calls for an even broader scope for the program, to include evidence about physical and psychological injuries from close encounter incidents.

Tara Copp, Senior Pentagon Reporter for Defense One said creating a new office is significant “amid new technologies being rapidly fielded by China and Russia, whatever it is the pilots are seeing out there, the Pentagon wants to know about it.”

Meanwhile, UFO watchdogs are warning that the timing of the Pentagon announcement is suspicious and might be designed to undercut or siphon off congressional support for the pending legislation. Veteran intelligence officer Lue Elizondo, who previously worked as the director of AATIP, a previous Pentagon investigation, warns that USDI, the office under which the new program would be housed, “is precisely the same organization that underplayed and tried to kill the UAP effort for years.

1. Important update: Before anyone gets too excited about the recent Pentagon announcement of a new UAP group, please consider the following:

A. USDI is precisely the same organization that has underplayed and tried to kill the UAP effort for years. — Lue Elizondo (@LueElizondo) November 24, 2021

Elizondo also notes that the AOIMSG has no transparency requirements, meaning there is no guarantee Congress or the public would ever get to see any of its findings.

“If you want to maintain UAP/UFO secrecy, this is exactly how to do it.,” Elizondo wrote in messages on Twitter. “This is a direct and blatant attempt to circumvent and undermine the Senate.”

The full memo from the Deputy Secretary of Defense is here below.