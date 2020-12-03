Pentagon responds to release of photograph taken by Navy pilot showing an unidentified object

MYSTERY WIRE — A new media report shows what is described as an unidentified aerial object, or UAP flying near a U.S. Navy jet.
In an article published Wednesday on The Debrief website and a new article Thursday, writer Tim McMillian goes into detail about several top-level briefings on the UAP task force, the Advanced Aerospace Weapons Special Application Program (AAWSAP), and the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP) that were given to high-ranking members of Congress and military staff.
In the more recent article, Debrief published a photograph showing what is characterized as UAP.
One of the new pieces of information is about a recent UAPTF report put out this past summer which included a photograph taken by a military pilot showing an object near his jet. The Debrief writes the photo was taken by a military fighter pilot during a flight off the eastern coast of the United States.
MYSTERY WIRE UAP STORIES:
- Department of Defense makes UAP Task Force official – will be run through Dept. of Navy
- Pentagon: New task force will detect, analyze, and exploit non-traditional aerospace vehicles (UAPs/UFOs)
- U.S. Senator says UFOs could pose a threat to national security
- It’s not a question of believing UFOs are real, according to new NY Times article
- U.S. Senator says UAPs are flying above military bases posing a national security risk
In 2019, Mystery Wire was given a copy of the same cockpit photo. Mystery Wire was told the photograph was taken in 2018 by a Navy pilot using his cell phone. At this time we cannot confirm if there any other photographs of this object.
Mystery Wire reached out to the Department of Defense (DoD) for reaction to the publication of this photograph:
I have nothing for you on that. I am not going to comment on whether something was or was not in a classified intelligence report.Sue Gough, Defense Public Affairs Operations
In general, regarding UAPs, to maintain operations security and to avoid disclosing information that may be useful to potential adversaries, DOD does not discuss publicly the details of reports, observations or examinations of reported incursions into our training ranges or designated airspace, including those incursions initially designated as UAP.
In August of this year, The DoD put out a news release outlining the UAPTF and who will be in charge. The DoD release stated the “The Department of the Navy, under the cognizance of the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security, will lead the UAPTF.“
MORE MYSTERY WIRE UAP STORIES:
- Open talk of UFOs on the horizon for more lawmakers
- New York Times report shines more light on government UFO program
- Before the UAP Task Force there was BAASS – hear from the man behind the once secret program
- Lawmakers ask for unclassified UFO report in new intelligence bill
- Former Pentagon UFO investigator “thankful” he’s been cleared
- Navy’s reply falls short after congressman presses for UFO details