Pentagon’s actions with UAP to be evaluated by DoD Inspector General

Mystery Wire — On May 3rd, the Department of Defense Office of Inspector General (DoD OIG) published a short statement on its website about an upcoming evaluation of the Pentagon and its “actions regarding Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP).”
There is also a longer (2 page) .pdf file attached to this statement. Along with the above statement it directs recipients to “Please provide us with a point of contact for the evaluation within 5 days of the date of this memorandum. The point of contact should be a Government employee or Military Service Member—a GS-15, pay band equivalent, or the military equivalent. Send the contact’s name, title, grade/pay band, phone number, and e-mail address to [REDACTED].
Mystery Wire has reached out to the Pentagon and the DoD Office of Inspector General for comments about this development. If and when we receive anything we will update this story.