Pentagon’s actions with UAP to be evaluated by DoD Inspector General

Mystery Wire — On May 3rd, the Department of Defense Office of Inspector General (DoD OIG) published a short statement on its website about an upcoming evaluation of the Pentagon and its “actions regarding Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP).”

Project Announcement: Evaluation of the DoD’s Actions Regarding the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (Project No. D2021-DEV0SN-0116.000) Evaluation – We plan to begin the subject evaluation in May 2021. The objective of this evaluation is to determine the extent to which the DoD has taken actions regarding Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP). We may revise the objective as the evaluation proceeds, and we will consider suggestions from management for additional or revised objectives. We will perform the evaluation at the Offices of the Secretary of Defense, Military Services, Combatant Commands, Combat Support Agencies, Defense Agencies, and the Military Criminal Investigative Organizations. We may identify additional locations during the evaluation. DOD OIG

There is also a longer (2 page) .pdf file attached to this statement. Along with the above statement it directs recipients to “Please provide us with a point of contact for the evaluation within 5 days of the date of this memorandum. The point of contact should be a Government employee or Military Service Member—a GS-15, pay band equivalent, or the military equivalent. Send the contact’s name, title, grade/pay band, phone number, and e-mail address to [REDACTED].

Mystery Wire has reached out to the Pentagon and the DoD Office of Inspector General for comments about this development. If and when we receive anything we will update this story.