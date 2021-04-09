Pictures and video show Unidentified Flying Objects moving above U.S. Navy warships

MYSTERY WIRE — Amazing images have been leaked from a secretive Pentagon investigation of UFOs.

The UAP Task Force has been gathering evidence for a comprehensive report for Congress which is due in June that includes photographs and videos of UFO encounters with U.S. military assets, including Navy destroyers off the southern California coast.

Part of the report is to educate other military and intelligence officials about the nature of the UFO mystery.

The new images were gathered by the Task Force and obtained by investigative filmmaker Jeremy Corbell, who confirmed their authenticity. Mystery Wire has independently confirmed that the visual materials are included in the briefing presentation prepared by the UAP Task Force.

Several U.S. warships based in San Diego were repeatedly buzzed by unknown aerial intruders. Stories of strange encounters bubbled to the surface last summer, initially focused on the USS Kidd Navy destroyer.

A month ago, more documentation surfaced in the form of ships logs, which confirmed that aerial intruders were seen by crews aboard multiple warships in restricted waters off the coast of southern California.

USS Kidd

USS Russell

USS Paul Hamilton

USS John Finn

USS Rafael Peralta

The objects were described as drones. But there was not any description where they came from or who might be controlling them.

One remarkable video was recorded in July 2019 by Naval officers using a night vision device, showing what appear to be pyramid shaped objects hovering 700 feet above a Navy destroyer.

“This (video) was taken on deployment from the USS Russell,” Corbell said. “It shows what they described as vehicles. And they made a great distinction. They made sure in this classified briefing, they made a great distinction that this is not something that we own either a black project, this is not something of a foreign military, that these were behaving in ways that we did not expect. And that they were you know shaped non aerodynamically. Like pyramids, these are flying pyramids!”

The video is one of several forms of visual evidence gathered by the UAP Task Force to document bizarre encounters reported by the U.S. Navy during the past two years, including photos of three stationary drones of unknown origin, reported earlier this week.

This week, Mystery Wire shared photographs taken by the crew of an F/A-18 off the coast of Virginia in March, 2019.

Some critics think they are simply drones or balloons, but the Navy and the Task Force list them as unknowns. They too are included in the Task Force briefing. The overall report is classified, but the images are not.

The Metallic Blimp

The Sphere

The Acorn

Corbell says the briefing lists multiple events involving several ships over a few days. “That was in July 2019. It got increasingly strange,” Corbell said. “The 14th and 15th of July, there were some like drone sightings. And by the way, on the other ships, they had different things that happened. So some were just like lights that did figure-eights and patterns and 90 degree turns. Others were like a different color light, like red.”

Still images from video recorded by the U.S. Navy showing Pyramid shaped UAPs flying above the USS Russell. (Image sourced by @JeremyCorbell)

Among the other images from the time period is a spherical object photographed by the crew of the USS Omaha as it flew nearby, then descended into the ocean. The Navy called it a trans-medium vehicle.

Navy images showing trans-medium Sphere travel from the air to underwater. (Image sourced by @JeremyCorbell)

“Where did they land? Where did they come from? How did they travel the distance?” Corbell asked during a Mystery Wire podcast recording. “How did they have the power source for the lights? How could they evade detection?”

If anyone in the Navy or the UAP Task Force knows, no one is talking on the record.

The mystery drones, the spheres, the flying pyramids, the metallic blimp are considered to be true unknowns.

Mystery Wire has reached out to the Pentagon for comment on these images and video but have not received a response.