Pilot who recorded ‘Tic Tac’ video confirms story in new interview

MYSTERY WIRE — The famous “Tic Tac” UFO video released by the U.S. government was recorded from a Navy jet that never got as close as Navy Cmdr. David Fravor. But the sophisticated equipment on Chad Underwood’s F/A-18 Super Hornet got good enough images to get the world’s attention.

Underwood is interviewed this week in Intelligencer on nymag.com. It’s the first time Underwood has spoken publicly about that November day in 2004.

In a May 18, 2019, interview with investigative reporter George Knapp, Fravor said there were four people who saw UFOs. Besides Fravor and Underwood:

Sean Cahill, who was Chief Master-at-Arms on the USS Princeton. Cahill reported seeing a grouping of the objects from the deck of the Princeton.

Lt. Col. “Cheeks” Kurth, Commanding Officer of a Marine Hornet squadron. Kurth has never spoken publicly. The Intelligencer reports that Kurth took a job working on the BAASS (Bigelow Advanced Aerospace Space Studies) project three years after the 2004 incident.

Underwood, who served under Fravor, tells Intelligencer that Fravor’s account “nailed every detail.” Underwood says he came up with the “Tic Tac” name.

