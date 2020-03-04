Player’s abilities prompt Raiders coach to ask, ‘Are you from planet Earth?’

MYSTERY WIRE — The NFL draft is coming, and Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden has been busy analyzing the talented college football players that could help his team ascend to the league’s elite.

One of those players, Ohio State cornerback Jeffrey Okudah, could really help the Raiders’ defense. In a conversation between Gruden and Okudah reported by NFL.com:

“I’m talking football with Jon Gruden, and he says ‘Hey man, are you from planet Earth?’ ” said Okudah, who is expected to be the first cornerback selected in the 2020 NFL Draft. NFL.com

Okudah took the question to mean he has arrived, and the NFL will welcome him.

Despite his athletic gifts at 6-foot-1, 205 pounds and the longest wingspan at the NFL scouting combine, we’re going out on a limb and saying he is from Earth.

Yahoo! Sports reports that Okudah will probably be taken by the time the Raiders draft in the 12th spot.

But perhaps the Raiders can send shockwaves through the crowd at the 2020 NFL draft, which is being hosted in — yep — Las Vegas, via a bold trade up. After all, if there’s a prospect worth trading up for, it’s probably one whom the coach believes is an extraterrestrial. Yahoo! Sports

But hey, if he does end up wearing a Raiders uniform, he wouldn’t be the first player from another planet. Remember Otis Sistrunk? Monday Night Football commentator Alex Karras said Sistrunk was from the University of Mars … and it stuck.

It got us to thinking about the best nicknames with a space theme and we came up with these:

Yoda — Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Steve Largent’s nickname, given for his ability to use the “force” to visualize himself making any catch. Captain Kirk — Quarterback Kirk Cousins’ nickname, which has followed him from the Washington Redskins to the Minnesota Vikings. Raghib “Rocket” Ismail — the Michigan wideout drafted by the Raiders in their last year in Los Angeles, but wouldn’t suit up until the team moved to Oakland. His brother, Qadry, was nicknamed “The Missile.”

Another nickname associated with the Raiders: The Black Hole, the section behind the south end zone at Oakland Coliseum. The nickname also applied to the fans who sat in that section.