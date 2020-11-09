President-elect Biden’s UFO Briefing Memo

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE – NOVEMBER 07: President-elect Joe Biden addresses the nation from the Chase Center November 07, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. After four days of counting the high volume of mail-in ballots in key battleground states due to the coronavirus pandemic, the race was called for Biden after a contentious election battle against incumbent Republican President Donald Trump. (Photo by Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty Images)

Dear Mr. President-elect, we know your plate is full with coronavirus, a cratered economy, partisan blood feuds and global crises, but the UAP issue is knocking at your door anyway.

Congratulations on your victory, Mr. President-elect.

I know you have some serious issues to tackle. Coronavirus, economic recovery, social justice, climate change, terrorism, Russia meddling, China trade, North Korean nukes…

It’s a lot.

Still, it’s probably a good time for you and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to schedule an intelligence level briefing on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena and its implications during your upcoming term in office.

The world now knows, based on your Covid-19 approach, that respecting science is very important to you. Well, paraphrasing Mark Watney from The Martian film, we’re going to have to science the shit out of this one, just like the virus.

You need a policy and you need one fast.

In D.C., They Say UAP, not UFO

In the Beltway, UFO is so yesterday, barely more credible than flying saucers. Don’t use those terms, it will date you in not a good way.

Say UAP. This is the new acronym that indicates Unidentified Aerial Phenomena. Politicians use it almost exclusively these days because it sounds serious, like this is a problem that’s just been noticed.

It’s understandable that neither UFOs nor UAP is at the top of your “To Do” list, and certainly not something you or the Vice President-elect would want to talk about publicly, if you had the choice. You don’t. You are now likely to be asked about the issue either during the transition or in news cycles sure to come. This cat is out of the bag since 2017.

The state of play the Biden Administration inherits is that the U.S. Navy, the Department of Defense, the Senate Committee on Intelligence, Marco Rubio, Harry Reid, the New York Times, CNN, Politico, Popular Mechanics, Scientific America, half the Twittersphere and even your opponent dumped UFOs smack dab into body politic while you were out campaigning for president.

While UAP policy may not be in your particular wheelhouse, we can assume that because of your experience and classification, you must know the issue has been building a while now. Even if you just read the papers, you have to know that this issue has gotten very serious very quickly.

We remember that you were in office during the 2015 Navy encounters with the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt and, it must be assumed given your description of your relationship with President Obama, that you must have been on the receiving end of a classified briefing or two on the subject.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris also knows plenty herself, maybe more than even you do these days. Even as she campaigned for herself and then on your ticket, she was a member of the Senate Committee on Intelligence.

Right. That committee.

The Senate Committee on Intelligence

Quick refresher —

In June, the Senate Committee on Intelligence submitted a draft of the Intelligence Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021. While it mostly dealt with new funding to the nation’s multiple intel organizations, the Committee also called for the creation of a primarily unclassified report on “Unidentified Aerial Phenomena.”

That’s right, the government wants the deets. And they actually want them pretty damn fast. After the Intelligence Authorization Act is signed into law, the Committee wants a report on UAP from the Director of National Intelligence within 180 days of its enactment. That will land squarely into the political landscape of the first year of the Biden/Harris Administration.

Here’s the specific language the Committee used:

“The Committee supports the efforts of the Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Task Force (UAPTF) at the Office of Naval Intelligence (ONI) to standardize collection and reporting on unidentified aerial phenomena, any links they have to adversarial foreign governments, and the threat they pose to U.S. military assets and installations. However, the Committee remains concerned that there is no unified, comprehensive process within the Federal Government for collecting and analyzing intelligence on unidentified aerial phenomena, despite the potential threat.”

Here’s an excellent summation of that report from The Drive.

On June 3, 2020, the Committee voted to report the bill, with pages of UAP language, by a vote of 14 ayes and one no. Senator Harris voted “aye.”

We know that whichever party takes control of the Senate will get to name the chairman of this committee. And if that person is an ally, you will be able to coordinate the best way to bring the public fully into this issue that’s turning into a big deal.

Questions Will Be Asked

In the interest of transparency, you will no doubt schedule a lot of media time to talk policy. Imagine what will happen when someone in the White House press corp asks something like this:

Last year when you were running for this office, the Department of Defense confirmed that three U.S. Navy videos of pilot encounters with Unidentified Aerial Phenomena that took place in 2004 and 2015 are legitimate, and they have admitted they have a UAP Task Force set up within the Office of Naval Intelligence. The Senate Intelligence Committee has asked for a full report from the intel community that will come to them this year. And the New York Times has written a series of articles that claim, among other things, that the U.S. government may be in possession of crash wreckage of these Advanced Aerospace Vehicles.

The specific questions reporters could ask after making that statement may include:

Will you declassify UFO data? Release the high-resolution full versions of the Navy videos if they exist?

Are you aware that these UAP vehicles have repeatedly shown an interest in the world’s nuclear arsenals, including missile silos, nuclear-powered ships and even power plants? What will you do about it?

Are systems in place with other world powers so that mistakes are not made in a UAP encounter with military forces that could lead to hostilities with China or Russia? If not, will you now set them up?

Does the U.S. possess crash wreckage from “off-world” vehicles? What do you think happened in Roswell, New Mexico in 1947?

In addition to what you and Harris know from your own briefings, there are plenty of people in the Democratic political universe to help shape your policy on the UAP issue. Their ranks include former Majority Leader Senator Harry Reid, Obama Counselor John Podesta, former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson and even Bill and Hillary Clinton, all of whom seem to care a lot about the topic. The Clintons, in particular, will want to be involved with this one, if you’ll let them.

Estimate of the Situation

For absolute starters, UAP has always existed since, by definition, any object in the air that you can’t identify is one of them.

As has often been said, even by people who know the most about the phenomenon, most sightings can be explained away. Yet anyone who has done any research knows that a large, stubborn, significant collection of them have always defied easy explanation.

If you haven’t spent some time reviewing the thousands of high-quality sightings, pilot encounters, police and military witnesses and radar confirmations, Mr. President-elect, then you should. There’s definitely a there there.

The existence of these anomalous objects has been confirmed by a number of official programs over the years — from Project Sign and Project Grudge to the Air Force’s public relations ploy Project Blue Book in the 1950s and 1960s to the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP) that was funded by a trio of U.S. senators in 2007. And, of course, there is the UAP Task Force, now hard at work inside the ONI.

Here’s a suggestion for a nice evening (and this is no joke) but maybe you and your VP may want to consider getting some popcorn and spending two hours watching The Phenomenon. This brand-new documentary will walk you briskly through the history of flying saucers to UFOs to UAP, and give you a clear picture of where we are with the issue today (at least where we are publicly).

The Famous Nimitz Video

The best advice for you, President-elect Biden, is to know this one case rock-solid because the coverage it’s received shows signs of actually penetrating the public’s consciousness.

Nimitiz is part of the most significant development in years, of course: the release of those three videos from the United States Navy — Gimbal, Go Fast and Flir1 — first described in the New York Times in December 2017.

Multiple pilots all have stated that while flying F/A-18 Super Hornet’s they witnessed a flying object, now known as the “Tic-Tac” that had no wings, no rudders, no ailerons, no fins, no visible propulsion system or exhaust plumes, and yet stayed aloft and could out maneuver anything known within the United States military inventory or any other inventory on Earth.

Your first order of business here seems fairly simple. Ask for you and Kamala to see the unedited, high resolution versions of all three of these videos. Then, after you’ve seen them, ask yourself why the American public shouldn’t see them, too.

These objects are real, intelligently controlled, and high tech.

Not weather balloons, drones or some other prosaic explanation.

The former head of the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program, Luis Elizondo, and his colleagues routinely studied incursions into highly restricted military airspace and over American sovereign territory. They described the common descriptions they received as the five “observables.” They are:

Anti-gravity lift

Sudden and instantaneous acceleration

Hypersonic velocities without signatures (no heat trails)

Low observability (cloaking)

Trans-medium travel (air and sea)

This is the conclusion of a government funded operation, not one in the distant past, but one that has been at work in your recent career.

The least likely explanation for what we’re dealing with is that they are us. This would mean that the United States has incredible secret technology that defies the laws of physics and tests them under dangerous conditions against other U.S. military hardware. And that we’ve had these devices since the late 1940s because these observables were being seen repeatedly by our pilots even back then, both during and after WWII.

Equally unlikely is that Russia or China has leapfrogged us in technology. If that’s true, then we are in a world of trouble from these adversaries, and U.S. representatives and senators should be running through the Capitol with their hair on fire. Look at the reaction Sputnik got in the 1950s. Why would we be less concerned today?

What to Say When Asked?

Rule #1 then: be a competent briefer who can talk about the issue without sounding like a wack job.

They can then point out that most sightings can be explained away. Yet anyone who has done any research knows that a large, stubborn, significant collection of them have always defied easy explanation. That will involve mentioning the thousands of high-quality sightings, pilot encounters, police and military witnesses and radar confirmations.

No answer has to put an elected leader out on a limb anymore. You can simply point out that the existence of these anomalous objects has been confirmed by a number of official programs over the years — from Project Sign and Project Grudge to the Air Force’s public relations ploy Project Blue Book in the 1950s and 1960s to the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP) that was funded by a trio of U.S. senators (mainly Harry Reid) in 2007. And, of course, there is the current UAP Task Force, now hard at work inside the ONI.

You and Vice President-elect Harris will now manage this issue with the same competence you are bringing to Covid-19 and economic recovery.

Back to how to take these questions head on and how not to sound like you’re hedging the truth. Although much of the subject may be classified and that could be used as a screen, what is going to be needed from the Biden Administration will be a simple clean admission that is honest and straightforward. Here’s a first draft:

“It’s clear from the evidence presented that some of these objects are truly unexplained. I do not dismiss or take that evidence lightly. As president, I am working with the nation’s military, Congress, and our own citizens to gather the relevant information. While some parts of this issue may need to remain classified, I will lean toward transparency and report back to the American people on what I’ve learned. Saying that information on this subject is need-to-know as a way to justify unwarranted secrecy will no longer be allowed in my Administration because I believe that need-to-know applies to every single person in this country.”

The words will change from the above, of course, but what is going to be needed from the Biden/Harris Administration is a simple clean admission that is honest and straightforward.

If/when that happens, cable news will blow up with scientists, celebrity abductees, whistleblowers, witnesses, pilots, and God knows who else, all talking about this subject.

When it comes to UAP, Mr. President-elect, you’ll have to do more in the next four years than just answer questions. Your administration will have to take action, and you need to be thinking now about what exactly that means.

The good news is that people all over the world are tired of lies and just want some truth. Same as you.