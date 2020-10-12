President Trump says he will check on UFOs

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 10: U.S. President Donald Trump addresses a rally in support of law and order on the South Lawn of the White House on October 10, 2020 in Washington, DC. PresidentTrump invited over two thousand guests to hear him speak just a week after he was hospitalized for COVID-19. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

MYSTERY WIRE — President Donald Trump was again asked in an interview about UFOs. The latest question was posed by Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on Sunday.

Mr. Trump gave a short answer saying he plans on looking further into US intelligence on the existence of UFOs.

This question comes after the Department of Defense’s announcement that the Pentagon launched a task force to investigate sightings of unidentified flying objects in August called the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force (UAPTF).

“Mr. President, as we wrap up here, are there UFOs?” Bartiromo said.

“Well I’m gonna have to check on that,” Trump replied. “I mean, I’ve heard that. I heard that two days ago, so I’ll check on that. I’ll take a good, strong look at that.”

Mr. Trump is not the only politician being asked about UFOs.

In late August of this year, Senator Marco Rubio, co-chair of the House Select Intelligence Committee, told Mystery Wire that UAPs pose a threat to our military installations.

Senator Rubio has taken a leading role in trying to understand the extent of UAP incursions into American airspace, whether these appearances constitute a threat to national security and aviation safety, and whether foreign adversaries may have leap frogged American technological superiority.

“The American public deserves to know as much as possible about it,” Senator Rubio said to Mystery Wire. “And we shouldn’t allow the stigma associated with the term UFO to keep us from trying to answer that question at the end of the day, these are things that are potentially endangering our national security and could cause an accident, you know, in terms of crashing into something that’s up there. So I don’t know what they are. And that’s the problem.”

Since the briefings given to senators and their senior staff, Senator Rubio’s intelligence committee has promoted an ongoing, UFO study by the Pentagon that, according to the Senator, has bipartisan support.

“I think (it’s) certainly not a partisan issue. I think there’s different levels of interest in it. Look, I mean, the stigma, it starts out with the fact that a lot of pilots for a long time wouldn’t even report on these things, because they were told not you need to go see the, you know, the flight surgeon to check your head. So people just decided, ‘oh, you know, they’re gonna think I’m crazy. I’m not going to report on it.’ I think some of that seeps into the politics, and no one ever wants to be accused of being a person that’s out there sort of chasing these things that have been the realm of science fiction for such a long time.”

Senator Rubio went on to explain specifically why the UFO question needs to be asked and studied, “I remind everybody, I want you to put aside all that stuff that people talk about extraterrestrials and all that, this is a very simple equation for me, there are things flying over our military installations. We don’t know what they are or where they’re, they’re from. We don’t know if it’s some other country that’s doing it and we need to know the answer to that question. Simple. That’s what it’s about. I’m not going to speculate about what it is I’m not gonna try to guess I’m not gonna fall into all these traps and the conspiracy theories. We just need to know the answer to that question.”

In a recent interview with Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) who is the Vice Chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Mystery Wire asked repeatedly what he knew about the UAP task force.

“Well, I’m not going to get into any details on classified information. I had received a similar brief over a year ago. I need to get an update as well. And, you know, I’m concerned about anything that might threaten the health and well being of our pilots. We’ve got a lot of those pilots that fly at Oceana (Naval Air Station) and fly out of Hampton Roads. If there is anything that is disturbing their flight patterns, or potentially a threat, I think it’s appropriate that the Navy and the Armed Forces generally take this into consideration. But in terms of the specifics, you know, that remains classified. SEN. MARK WARNER (D-VA)

Mystery Wire has also spoken to the Nevada lawmakers on this topic. Nevada is home to Nellis, and Creech Air Force bases, and the secretive Tonopah airfield. Nevada is also home to Area 51.

Here is the transcript between Mystery Wire and Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV).

Mystery Wire

“Former Senator Harry Reid previously sponsored a secret Pentagon study about UFOs related phenomena based here in Las Vegas. After news of that went public back in December of 2017, there have been some closed door briefings on this. Some of your colleagues on the armed services and Intel committees have discussed last week there was news from Florida Senator Marco Rubio. He introduced legislation requiring the Pentagon to make public any unclassified UFO reports. My question is, if you’ve spoken with former Senator Reid or your current senate colleagues about this, and would you support opening up these Pentagon files?”



Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto

“Well, I have not spoken to Senator Reid about it and I have spoken to some of my senate colleagues who are on the committee. I am not on the committee. So I am not getting and able to get the brief. Things that they get, because I’m not on the committee. So I can’t answer that question in full. But I do know that, that some of my members on the committee and my colleagues are very vigilant. They’re very aware of what’s going on, and they get their briefings on a regular basis.”



Mystery Wire

“But just pure and simple without getting into maybe the details, do you support the idea of making this public making these files public?”



Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto

“Well, I, again, I don’t know what’s in the files. So I can’t support something that I’m not aware of what’s in the file … I think it is something that is clearly important for this country and for us to be aware of, at the end of the day, but I can’t speculate on something that I’m not aware of, what’s in the reports.”

George Knapp spoke with Nevada Congresswoman Dina Titus (D-3rd Dist.) and asked a similar question.

