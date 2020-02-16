President’s Day: Did Truman cover up Roswell incident?

MYSTERY WIRE — Harry S Truman was the 33rd president of the United States, and some people believe the reason why we know so little about what happened in Roswell, New Mexico, in 1947.

This President’s Day, consider Truman’s role and reports he made a shadowy appearance at the scene of the rumored alien spacecraft site. Did Truman order a coverup of the incident?

It’s an unsubstantiated rumor.

Proof that he was ever there is as scarce as evidence that weather balloons were the real reason for a massive military response that night.

A report from Britain’s Daily and Sunday Express indicates Truman’s bodyguard accompanied the president to the site, and heard a military official promise Truman the site would be swept clean. The article contains conflicting information and different spellings for the names of the people involved.