Private group emerges to explore California UFO reports

A privately funded project to track UFOs off the coast of California “will pioneer the ability to predict, find, observe, and document” incidents for study and analysis, according to company statement reported by vice.com.

A group calling itself UAP eXpeditions is led by Kevin Day, who was involved in tracking the “Tic Tac” UFO recently acknowledged by the U.S. Navy.

The Navy shift to using the term UAP — Unidentified Aerial Phenomena — rather than UFO explains the non-profit group’s name. Among the directions the group plans to take: revolutionizing travel with new technology.

UAP eXpeditions also intends to explore links between whale migrations and the paths of UFOs.