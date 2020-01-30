Project Blue Book died two horrible deaths

MYSTERY WIRE — The pink slip came on Dec. 17, 1969, and on Jan. 30, 1970, Project Blue Book turned out the light.

Researcher Brad Sparks is credited with pegging Blue Book’s last day to Jan. 30, citing information in the May, 1970, issue of NICAP’s UFO Investigator. According to Sparks, Air Force officials doctored the records to make sure Blue Book did not exist into the ’70s … which was apparently important to someone high up in the Air Force.

It’s been 50 years since the demise of one of the best-known US government programs to study UFOs. The program collected 12,000 reports of unidentified flying objects over 17 years, and most were explained as natural phenomena or aircraft.

Our 1989 series report, UFOs: The Best Evidence, carries this background:

Blue Book today is notorious in UFO circles as a whitewash. There is considerable evidence the project was far from objective. The man appointed the head Blue Book, Cpt. Edward Ruppelt says he was told in the very beginning that the powers that be are anti-flying saucer. To stay in favor, it behooves one to follow suit. Ruppelt later resigned from the military and wrote a book about what he says was the Blue Book coverup and the reality of flying saucers.

And that was just at the start of the program.

As the ’60s closed, a congressional hearing and the establishment of the Condon Committee spelled Blue Book’s doom.