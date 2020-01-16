Public role has tortured him, but Luis Elizondo saw it as the only way

At the conclusion of a wide-ranging interview, former Department of Defense official Luis Elizondo says he didn’t relish the public role he has played in pressing the government to stop ignoring the UFO question. But it may have been the only way, he tells investigative reporter George Knapp. Previously unaired, this interview was recorded June 27, 2018, in Las Vegas. Last of 9 Parts.

Luis Elizondo: I’m encouraged by what I’m hearing that there are some individuals — brave individuals — in our legislative branch that are finally taking this seriously. Now, when I say taking this seriously, I don’t mean that they’re jumping off the ledge lock, stock and barrel. That they’re willing to sit down and have the conversation in a fair-minded objective way, and have the facts and the data presented to them so they can make an informed decision — I find that very encouraging. I think it’s also very brave. Because I think the moment you even mention this topic, you’re going to get certain pockets of society that would probably make a call to their congressperson or senator or whatever it is, that’s representing them and say, “Why are you spending my money looking into this stuff?”

George Knapp: Well, some of the people who were successful in participating in killing it before are still there, aren’t they? I mean, their knives would be out?

Elizondo: Absolutely. Absolutely. And that’s a shame. But again, in the end, Galileo did what Galileo did. Right?

Knapp: Is FOIA ever going to allow me to access all the files that are produced by BAASS or AATIP?

Elizondo: Probably not. There are files that are exempt from FOIA. I think people think that everything’s FOIA-able. It is not. It’s not my place to educate people on the FOIA process. But there are specific exemptions. And that will, you know, at some point may come to light. People will understand why things are not being released.

Knapp: One last question. Describe the ride that it’s been for you since last October. Suddenly, you’re a California guy. You’re living near the beach and you moved across the country and you’ve been on television more times than you ever imagined.

Elizondo: So, let me give you an analogy story. Imagine an albino cave newt living in some dark recess of a cave that has never seen the light of day. All of a sudden — by the way it’s very comfortable back in there — taking that newt, that little lizard, and bringing it out into the middle of the hot sun and having people poke at it. I have spent my career in the shadows. The last thing I ever wanted to do was have to do something like this. But unfortunately, I’m not sure there was any other way. The criticism and scrutiny I have faced, I would highly recommend if anybody was ever thinking about this, don’t do it. Go, get a job at a restaurant. You know, do whatever it is you want to do. Take up the violin. It has been incredibly difficult for my family and myself. The thing that keeps me going are the fine men and women back at the Pentagon that are continuing to do what they do, day in, day out. And to a good degree, I’m doing this for them. And then also the colleagues here at TTSA. These are amazing human beings, every single one of them. And they give me the encouragement and the strength I need each day to continue pushing forward on this on this topic.