Rep. Adam Schiff: ‘unidentified aerial phenomena are not a rare occurrence’

MYSTERY WIRE — Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) has released a statement following the publication of the unclassified UFO report from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) last week.

It was published by the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

“Through the Intelligence Authorization Act, the Congress and the Intelligence Committee required the preparation and release of today’s report, as it has become increasingly clear that unidentified aerial phenomena are not a rare occurrence and our government needs a unified way to gather, analyze, and contextualize these reports.

“We should approach these questions without preconceptions to encourage a thorough, systematized analysis of the potential national security and flight safety risks posed by unidentified aerial phenomena, whether they are the result of a foreign adversary, atmospheric or other aerial phenomena, space debris, or something else entirely.

“We look forward to reviewing the report and will host a classified briefing for the Members of the House Intelligence Committee later this year based on its findings and to build on the Member briefing held last week. As we continue to receive updates, we will share what we can with the American people as excessive secrecy will only spur more speculation.” Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.)

Before this statement, both the chairman and vice chairman of the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence released statements.

STATEMENT OF SENATE INTEL CHAIR

MARK R. WARNER ~ On UAP report ~ WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, released the following statement upon the release of a congressionally-mandated declassified report on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP): “I was first briefed on these unidentified aerial phenomena nearly three years ago. Since then, the frequency of these incidents only appears to be increasing. The United States must be able to understand and mitigate threats to our pilots, whether they’re from drones or weather balloons or adversary intelligence capabilities. Today’s rather inconclusive report only marks the beginning of efforts to understand and illuminate what is causing these risks to aviation in many areas around the country and the world.”