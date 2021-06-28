Rep. Adam Schiff: ‘unidentified aerial phenomena are not a rare occurrence’

MYSTERY WIRE — Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) has released a statement following the publication of the unclassified UFO report from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) last week.
It was published by the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.
“Through the Intelligence Authorization Act, the Congress and the Intelligence Committee required the preparation and release of today’s report, as it has become increasingly clear that unidentified aerial phenomena are not a rare occurrence and our government needs a unified way to gather, analyze, and contextualize these reports.Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.)
“We should approach these questions without preconceptions to encourage a thorough, systematized analysis of the potential national security and flight safety risks posed by unidentified aerial phenomena, whether they are the result of a foreign adversary, atmospheric or other aerial phenomena, space debris, or something else entirely.
“We look forward to reviewing the report and will host a classified briefing for the Members of the House Intelligence Committee later this year based on its findings and to build on the Member briefing held last week. As we continue to receive updates, we will share what we can with the American people as excessive secrecy will only spur more speculation.”
Before this statement, both the chairman and vice chairman of the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence released statements.
STATEMENT OF SENATE INTEL CHAIR
MARK R. WARNER
~ On UAP report ~
WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, released the following statement upon the release of a congressionally-mandated declassified report on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP):
“I was first briefed on these unidentified aerial phenomena nearly three years ago. Since then, the frequency of these incidents only appears to be increasing. The United States must be able to understand and mitigate threats to our pilots, whether they’re from drones or weather balloons or adversary intelligence capabilities. Today’s rather inconclusive report only marks the beginning of efforts to understand and illuminate what is causing these risks to aviation in many areas around the country and the world.”
SEN. MARCO RUBIO STATEMENT ON UAP REPORT
Miami, FL — Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Vice Chairman Marco Rubio (R-FL) released a statement on the unclassified report on unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) issued by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI).
“For years, the men and women we trust to defend our country reported encounters with unidentified aircraft that had superior capabilities, and for years their concerns were often ignored and ridiculed,” Rubio said. “This report is an important first step in cataloging these incidents, but it is just a first step. The Defense Department and Intelligence Community have a lot of work to do before we can actually understand whether these aerial threats present a serious national security concern.”
In 2020, Rubio, as Acting Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, included report language in the Intelligence Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021 directing ODNI to submit a report to congressional intelligence and armed services committees on unidentified aerial phenomena.Office of Sen. Marco Rubio