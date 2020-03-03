Reporter’s UFO question puts Democrats on record

Daymond Steer, left, asked Hillary Clinton the “UFO question” during her campaign four years ago.

MYSTERY WIRE — The road to the White House leads through New Hampshire, home to the nation’s first presidential primary. Candidates typically make multiple visits to press the flesh, mingle with voters and interview with local media — including The Conway Daily Sun, where reporter Daymond Steer has made the most of his opportunity to interact with would-be presidents.

“Really, nobody was asking it and it just left the door open for me to walk on through,” Steer says.

The “it” question is about UFOs.

For the most part, Steer covers typical topics for the small-town paper — crime, schools, the county budget. But four years ago, he asked candidate Hillary Clinton about UFOs. Clinton said she’d look into it if elected. That response made headlines around the world.

As the candidates came to Conway this time around, Steer’s editors gave him the green light to ask again.

“This cycle, you know, we really kind of adopted it as one of our signature questions. Last cycle, they weren’t as keen on it as they are now,” he says.

Steer admits he has a longtime interest in UFOs, but what cemented the editorial decision this time around was the global news coverage of the now-famous “Tic Tac” UFO encounter, when the US Navy videotaped its interaction with an unknown, highly advanced craft. The pilot who chased the UFO was Black Aces Cmdr. Dave Fravor.

“David Fravor gave me an opening to ask about this because he’s a New Hampshire guy. I’m a New Hampshire guy. We’re a UFO state,” Steer says.

SEE ALSO: Our 3-Part interview with Fravor on the Tic Tac and what he saw in the water

Andrew Yang told the Daily Sun he’s very curious about UFOs and thinks they probably exist. Senator Amy Klobuchar initially said she didn’t know much about the Tic Tac, but would read up on it, and she did. When asked a second time by Steer, Klobuchar was ready.

Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard told the paper it wasn’t a topic she’d spend time on, but Mayor Pete Buttigieg gave a cerebral response.

“As a curious species, we should always be looking for what’s going on around us,” Buttigieg said. “Unimaginably strange things often happen in the grand sweep of American and world history and we should never fail to be on the lookout for what’s happening around us.

Governor Deval Patrick, who sits on the Board of a major airline, told Steer he’s had reports from mairline pilots about strange things they’ve seen in the skies. Senator Michael Bennet gave what might be the most intriguing answer.

“He had to be extremely careful because of his role on the Intelligence Committee,” Steer said, summarizing Bennet’s response. “And then he said, ‘I’m not talking about anything I know from the Intelligence Committee, but I’ll tell you our military are seeing some strange stuff.’ And he doesn’t know what it is, and they don’t know what it is.”

The first time Steer asked Bernie Sanders about UFOs, he received a terse response. This time around, Sanders had already been asked about UFOs by podcaster Joe Rogan, so Steer took a different angle.

Do UFOs like Tic Tac represent a breakthrough in green energy tech?

“Let’s not jump the gun here,” Sanders says. But he added, “My wife would never forgive me if I didn’t look into it.”

Steer says he intends to continue his pursuit of the UFO story because of its potential significance and hopes other journalists do the same.

“My readers put up with it and I’m happy they do.”