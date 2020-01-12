Retired Navy leader weighs in on UFO reports, need for defense

MYSTERY WIRE — Retired U.S. Navy Admiral Gary Roughead took over as Commander of the Pacific Fleet on July 8, 2005.

He became Chief of Naval Operations on Sept. 29, 2007, and held that command until Sept. 22, 2011, after a four-month assignment as Commander of U.S. Fleet Forces Command.

These commands were bracketed by UFO incidents — the 2004 “Tic Tac” reports off the Pacific coast of Southern California, and two incidents in 2015 off the Atlantic Coast near Jacksonville, Florida. Roughead recently told a reporter “there weren’t that many” events like these during his command.

That contrasts with statements about former Department of Defense official Luis Elizondo, who said Nimitz was “one of many” incidents that were examined. Elizondo was the leader of AATIP (Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program), which began in 2007.

Roughead said he wasn’t aware of any conclusions reached regarding these incidents.

But the whole issue of defense against autonomous vehicles is one that the department is taking pretty darned seriously. Ret. Admiral Gary Roughead

In comments to Sarasota (Florida) Herald-Tribune reporter Billy Cox, Roughead talked about the implications of the capabilities seen in these incidents.

Among those capabilities:

The Tic Tac reportedly plunged from 80,000 feet to 20,000 feet in less than a second. Such a maneuver would tear apart today’s aircraft.

Technology that might allow movement through sea or sky by the same ship.

“I remember there was one (UFO), and it may have been after I retired, that seemed to go under water,” Roughead said. “If in fact it was a real vehicle, how did it launch and recover? Because as you know, it’s not an easy thing to get something that can perform extraordinarily well in the air and dive into the water and become something else.”

For a complete report on Roughead’s remarks, see the full story here: