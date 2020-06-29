Roswell UFO museum prepares to reopen

MYSTERY WIRE — As the July 7 anniversary of the Roswell incident nears, the International UFO Museum and Research Center prepares to open its door to the public. The museum has been closed since March 19 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, most UFO related activities in Roswell, NM were either cancelled or put on hold.

The museum has 16 employees who were kept on the payroll during the shutdown. The museum’s gift shop did re-open June 8 and according to an employee it has been seeing around 400 customers each day.

The International UFO Museum and Research Center in Roswell, NM (Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RoswellUFOmuseum/

Jim Hill, the museum’s director said the goal has been to be prepared and ready to open whenever the governor gives her approval. “It would take us overnight to be completely ready as soon as they say ‘go,’” Hill said. “We’ve got all the enhanced sanitation, a lot of sanitation stations around, screening.”

Once open, all visitors will be required to wear masks and have their temperature taken before entering.

But once inside, visitors will see a new look to the museum. Workers have used the closure to re-do some of the exhibits and add new material.