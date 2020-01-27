Royal Air Force UFO documents going public in early 2020, reports say

Photograph of “an unusual atmospheric atmospheric occurrence observed over Sri Lanka” forwarded to the Ministry of Defence by RAF Fylingdales on Marcy 27, 2004. (Wikimedia Commons)

MYSTERY WIRE — A Royal Air Force agency collected UFO reports until 2009, and those sightings will be published online some time in the first quarter of 2020, according to the London Daily Telegraph and other media reports.

The Forces Network reported Sunday that documents will go through a clearance process before they are posted online. The decision follows a Freedom of Information Act request for RAF files described as “comprising entirely of correspondence with members of the public.”

The records have been in Britain’s National Archives, and while some have been released, this will make them widely available online, according to a dailymail.co.uk report.

A spokesman for the RAF said: “It had been assessed that it would be better to publish these records, rather than continue sending documents to the National Archives.”

British media have been buzzing with the news.

The RAF unit shut down in 2009 after concluding that there was no evidence of a threat in any of the reports it received over 50 years.