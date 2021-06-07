Secretary of Defense has received briefing on the UAP Task Force’s work

MYSTERY WIRE — Pentagon Spokesman John F. Kirby told reporters Friday that U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has been briefed about intelligence findings that will be reported to Congress later this month on the government’s knowledge of unidentified aerial phenomena, or UAPs – better known to the public as unidentified flying objects or UFOs.

As Mystery Wire reported last week, investigators have found no evidence the sightings are linked to aliens – but can’t deny a link either.

Two officials briefed on the report say the U.S. government cannot give a definitive explanation of aerial phenomena spotted by military pilots. “We take all incursions into our operating spaces seriously,” Kirby said.

Below is the transcript of the exchange between Pentagon spokesman John F. Kirby and reporters: