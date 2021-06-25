Sen. Rubio comments on UAP report

MYSTERY WIRE — In anticipation of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence publishing the UAP report requested by Congress, Senator Marco Rubio has released the following statement.

RUBIO STATEMENT ON UAP REPORT

Miami, FL — Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Vice Chairman Marco Rubio (R-FL) released a statement on the unclassified report on unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) issued by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI).

“For years, the men and women we trust to defend our country reported encounters with unidentified aircraft that had superior capabilities, and for years their concerns were often ignored and ridiculed,” Rubio said. “This report is an important first step in cataloging these incidents, but it is just a first step. The Defense Department and Intelligence Community have a lot of work to do before we can actually understand whether these aerial threats present a serious national security concern.”

In 2020, Rubio, as Acting Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, included report language in the Intelligence Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021 directing ODNI to submit a report to congressional intelligence and armed services committees on unidentified aerial phenomena.

Office of Sen. Marco Rubio