Skinwalker Ranch stories continue to baffle investigators

MYSTERY WIRE — A place near and dear to our hearts at Mystery Wire is the subject of a new article on dgo.com, a website that casts a wide net for interesting stories in the Four Corners region.

DGO staff writer Nick Gonzales digs in to tell stories of Skinwalker Ranch in Utah’s Uinta Basin. The ranch has a storied past that connects to all kinds of threads that are mainstays on Mystery Wire: paranormal experiences, UFO investigations, Harry Reid and Robert Bigelow.

Though relatively obscure in pop culture compared to sites like Roswell, New Mexico, or Area 51, Skinwalker Ranch is legendary within the paranormal community.https://t.co/QBRXTSAxAb — DGO Mag (@dgo_mag) December 5, 2019

Strange sightings include unusual lights, a black mist, flying ATVs and portals — seemingly to other dimensions. And oversized wolves, too.

If some of this seems familiar, remember that it was Colm Kelleher and George Knapp who were behind the 2005 book, “Hunt for the Skinwalker,” which chronicled happenings at the site. (Copies available on Amazon.com)

More familiar names tie in as Gonzalez reports on Jeremy Corbell’s interest in the area, and the likelihood that the ranch’s current owners — currently shrouded behind “Adamantium Real Estate” — may soon be revealed.