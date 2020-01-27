Smithsonian Air & Space dubs 2019 ‘The Year of UFOs’

MYSTERY WIRE — The February edition of Air & Space/Smithsonian magazine proclaims 2019 “The Year of UFOs.”

To understand the phenomenon, you really have to start in late 2017. Or at least that’s the approach of the article, which is online now at airspacemag.com.

December 2017 is when East Coast media giants — the New York Times and the Washington Post — broke the story about the Pentagon’s AATIP (Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program) and the video of a UFO now known as the “Tic Tac.”

Fast-forward to 2019. Government secrets in the Nevada desert captured the nation’s fancy as a California kid named Matty Roberts playfully issued a call to action: Storm Area 51. Roberts was inspired by a Joe Rogan podcast, and his rallying cry set fire to Facebook, generating more than 2 million responses. Government officials cautioned against an actual uprising, and the apocalypse was reduced to a party, with about 3,000 people descending on Rachel, Nevada and other locations associated with the event.

It all made for great video, and reams of news stories around the nation.

Air & Space offers this wrap-up:

The Navy bears some responsibility for the recent media focus on UFOs, due to its piecemeal and selective approach to revealing details on reported encounters, which only feeds suspicions that the government knows more than it is telling (as 69 percent of Americans believe, according to a Gallup poll taken in September). But UFO incidents in 2019 did not just happen. They were promoted. Enthusiasts, journalists, cable TV networks, academics, bloggers, and To the Stars Academy all helped keep the topic in the public eye, and all benefited from the attention.

In their broad 2-year overview, Air & Space also mentions Tom DeLonge, Luis Elizondo and Nevada’s own Robert Bigelow, who produces expandable space habitats in North Las Vegas. Bigelow’s “60 Minutes” interview raised eyebrows when he said he absolutely believes that aliens have visited Earth. And it’s a jumping-on point for another relevant angle on the UFO story in 2019. Scientists and leaders around the globe were asked if they believed in extraterrestrial life, and a majority replied that they did. Except Elon Musk.

As humans prepare to expand space exploration, and missions to the moon and Mars gain momentum, we could be on the verge of discovering proof that life once existed elsewhere in our solar system. A discovery on this order might mean the 2020s will someday be known as a decade of profound discoveries.